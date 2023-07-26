(KMAland) -- Two programs quite familiar with the state tournament returned in 2023, earning themselves a spot on the Top 50 Team Countdown.
40. Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
The Knights made their 17th state tournament trip in 2023. It was also their first in five years.
Kuemper opened the year with a loss to cross-town rival Carroll but then responded with 11 straight wins.
“We should have beat Carroll,” Coach Sean Minnehan said of his team’s overtime loss to the Tigers from November 29th. “We didn’t handle the end of the game very well, and we didn’t play very good defense inside. If we would have defended that game like we are right now, we would have won that game by double digits.”
Ensuing road wins over Denison-Schleswig and Van Meter had Minnehan optimistic about his team's season.
“We were really excited about this team going into the year,” Minnehan said. “We gained a lot of experience playing a lot of young guys (last year). We’re excited about what we have, and we knew we had a bunch of talent coming up to go with them.”
The Knights finished the regular season 15-6, finishing 9-2 in the Hawkeye Ten.
Junior Michael Kasperbauer led the Knights' offense all season. Kasperbauer accounted for 13.4 points per game and was a Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week in January.
Aside from Kasperbauer, Dawson Gifford, Brock Badding, Carson Kanne, DJ Vonnahme and Carter Putney were also key contributors to the lineup.
"The chemistry is great," Kasperbauer said. "We trust each other and are playing for each other all the time."
The Knights opened the postseason with a win over Greene County, moving to a district final clash with OABCIG.
"Don't get complacent," Minnehan said prior to the OABCIG game. "We have a lot of talented guys that can score the basketball. We'll spread the basketball around and find the right shots."
The Knights pulled away from OABCIG for a 79-57 win, putting them in a substate final with Sioux Central. Kuemper held off Sioux Central, 69-67, to return to state.
"We made just enough stops down the stretch," Minnehan said. "We didn't shoot the ball well from the outside. But we made enough threes and attacked the basket consistently enough to come out on top."
The Knights season unfortunately ended with a 60-52 loss to Roland-Story in the state quarterfinals.
"It was a great experience," DJ Vonnahme said. "If we get back here next year, all the nerves will be gone."
Getting back to the Wells Fargo Arena next year is certainly attainable for the Knights. They lose only one starting senior -- Dawson Gifford -- and Kanne, Kasperbauer and Vonnahme each return after stellar showings on the state's brightest stage.
"It was nice to get back here, but we still fell short of our goal," Minnehan said. "We wanted to get here. But we didn't want to just get here. We wanted to win multiple games. The future is bright. We're going to be ready to come down here and hopefully end it on a Friday instead of a Monday or Tuesday."
39. Harlan Baseball
Like Kuemper boys basketball, Harlan baseball snapped a drought to return to state.
Although, such a postseason run was likely unexpected when the Cyclones started the year 0-5.
The Cyclones opened the season with losses to Sioux City North (twice), LeMars, Sioux City East and ADM.
"Our schedule out of the gate was tough," Harlan head coach Heath Stein said. "We've figured some things out about ourselves, and the guys are battling. It's fun to watch."
The Cyclones rode an up and down regular season to a 19-14 record, drawing the No. 3 seed in their substate.
They opened the postseason with a dominant 12-2 win over Atlantic and reached the substate finals with an 8-4 win over Storm Lake in a substate semifinal.
Harlan's offense pounded out 15 hits and put up five runs across the first three innings. Cade Sears led their bats with three hits, four RBI, a triple and a homer, while Cael Goshorn also had three hits. Quinn Koesters, Stephen Leinen and Matthew Sorfonden contributed two knocks each.
"We put good swings on the ball up and down the lineup," Stein said. "(Sears) had a couple of huge hits. We got out of the gate and hung on."
The offense stayed hot in the substate final win over Lewis Central as the Cyclones small-balled their way to a 9-6 win, securing the program's 19th trip to state.
"What a group of guys," Stein said. "The ride we've had and the togetherness we've kept is a huge testament to them and the work they've put in. It's much deserved."
"My whole life, we wanted to be the team we are now," junior Quinn Koesters said. "This is amazing."
Harlan's season ended with a 10-0 loss to eventual Class 3A champion Western Dubuque in the state quarterfinals.
The Cyclones delivered some early warning blows to the defending champs, stranding one runner in the first inning and runners on second and third in the second. The second inning would be Harlan's best scoring opportunity of the night.
"If we could have pushed a couple of runs across, the feeling of that game changes," Stein said. "We couldn't get it done early. Things got away from us, and we couldn't stop it."
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling