(KMAland) -- The Top 50 Team Countdown continues with two more bowling programs from the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
42. Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
The defending Class 2A champions didn't retain their title in 2023, but that doesn't mean it wasn't a memorable year for the Denison-Schleswig boys bowling team.
The Monarchs raced to a 4-1 start and made continual improvements throughout the season despite having to replace some key parts to that state championship team.
“We did lose quite a few members on the team this year, but they’re still a strong team because of the boys that have come up to replace those seniors that graduated last year,” head coach Shelby Brawner said in January. “They’re at the bowling alley all the time, watching other people all the time, taking notes on the different styles of bowling.
The Monarchs posted a 2,982 team score at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, led by a championship performance from Christian Schmadeke. Schmadeke posted a 509 series to lead the field.
Denison-Schleswig returned to state with by posting a 3059 Baker score in at their state qualifier in LeMars.
“It started off a little rocky,” Coach Brawner told KMA Sports. “They were shooting scores of 161, 148, 172, so we had to have a little bit of a talk after those first three games. I think it was just nerves getting to them. We have a few kids that are new to the varsity this year, so these high pressure matches, they got a little taste of it.”
Schmadeke was the district champion, posting a 702 series to qualify for state as an individual.
“He’s really just been falling into place,” Coach Brawner said. “It’s exciting to see. He works really hard to figure things out, and Christian is just a well-rounded bowler and is able to make changes he needs to. He knows which balls to use and his knowledge really helps him in securing those places.”
At state, the Monarchs lost in the quarterfinals after a nail-biting five-game battle with Clinton.
“I thought they bowled well,” Brawner said. “The boys started strong in those first 15 games, and then they came out and won the first two games of the first round. They kept fighting and fighting, but they couldn’t get that third (win)."
While it wasn't the way they hoped to end the season, it helped set a foundation for the program moving forward.
“The girls and boys have high expectations,” Brawner said. “The girls have been (to state) three years in a row. The boys two in a row. They’ve got that standard of (going to state), and they’re passing that on down to the underclassmen.”
41. St. Albert Girls Bowling
The next team on our list qualified for state for the first time in program history.
The Saintes were one of five Hawkeye Ten girls bowling teams to make the state tournament. They flexed their muscle at the loaded conference tournament, claiming the title with a 2787, edging Clarinda by 58 pins.
St. Albert used that momentum to reach the state tournament. They qualified by a posting a 2609 score at their regional final, allowing the Saintes to join the boys program at the state tournament.
“Pretty relieved, to be honest,” Coach Mike Klusman told KMA Sports. “We set our goals to make state for both teams and to accomplish that goal for both teams is absolutely incredible. I can’t lie. It’s a good feeling.”
A trio of Saintes — Bailey Secrest, Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi — all qualified for the individual state tournament with scores of 573, 528 and 517, respectively.
“You never know who is going to step up and have big day,” Coach Klusman said. “Obviously, Alexis, Bailey and Georgie, I think they have the top averages on our team, so it would be hard to say they didn’t have a shot at winning. But it’s bowling. It’s pressure, and I’m happy for them to show up on that day and perform.”
The Saintes fell to Hawkeye Ten rival Clarinda in the first round at state.
“We gave it everything we had,” Klusman said of his teams. “We came up a little short. It hurts, obviously. You set your goal, and I actually thought we could win both (girls and boys state championships). At the end of the day, it was good tournament for St. Albert.”
The Saintes got a strong showing from Secrest in the Class 1A Individual Tournament. She bowled a bracket score of 603 before falling in the quarterfinals by one pin -- 204 to 203 -- to Charles City's Claire Girkin.
“I kind of wish it was two out of three,” Secrest said, “but you can’t get what you want. I sometimes overthink and rethink things, and I overthought that ninth frame. It makes you want to not do that next year. It was my freshman year, so at least I got to the quarterfinals.”
Bohnet finished 16th at state, and Narmi was 26th.
