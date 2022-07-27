(KMAland) -- Up next on the Top 50 Team Countdown is a girls basketball program from Nebraska and a consistent boys track program from the Show-Me State.
42. Elmwood-Murdock Girls Basketball
Their season met an unexpected and heartbreaking end, but the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team shined throughout the 2021-22 season.
The Knights came out of the chute hot with a 10-0 start, highlighted by a win over eventual Class D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart.
Their win over Sacred Heart was a prime example of the rigorous schedule Coach Paul Dwyer's team played. Twelve of their 23 wins came against schools with winning records.
"We are lucky to see different styles," Dwyer said. "We think that's the biggest advantage. We see teams that are up-tempo, bigger than us and trap. That will come to our advantage at the end of the year."
The Knights recorded a 21-2 regular-season record. They shook off a subdistrict loss and cruised to the state tournament with a dominant 58-28 win over McCool Junction in a Class D-1 district final.
"Coming into that, we thought we had a size matchup inside," Dwyer said. "We were able to exploit that early in the game, and we thought we could pressure them. That allowed us to get some transition baskets early in the game, and that allowed us to relax and get into the flow of the game. It was a good performance by us."
The win put Coach Dwyer's squad back in the state tournament as the top seed after making a surprising run to Lincoln in 2021.
"We're excited," Dwyer said. "Coming into the season, we thought we would have a good chance (to get back to state). The kids are excited, and the community is excited to back them."
The Knights entered the state tournament with championship dreams, but those hopes were dashed in stunning fashion as they squandered a 12-point lead in a 47-46 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic in a state quarterfinal.
The loss was a cruel end to a remarkable season.
"I'm proud of our effort," Dwyer told KMA Sports. "It's just hard to lose the last game, but I'm proud of everything we did. We played well at the end of the year, but we just ran into a few mistakes that were tough to overcome."
Brenna Schmidt -- a Kansas State volleyball commit -- led the Knights with 11.3 points per game, and Lexi Bacon also cracked double figures with 11.1 points per contest.
Bailey Frahm, Lainey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer and Ella Zierot were also everyday contributors for Elmwood-Murdock in their memorable season.
Schmidt, Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm were seniors, along with reserve Selia Rikli.
"This group means the world to us," Dwyer said. "They put in so much time and had a lot of success. I'm really proud of them for their effort. Our senior leadership was unbelievable. Those four girls gave everything to the program."
41. Worth County Boys Track
The Worth County boys track team was a contender at every meet they attended in 2022, including the Class 1 State Meet.
"It's been exciting," Coach Cree Beverlin told KMA Sports in April. "The weather hasn't been great, but it's been exciting for the most part. The kids are getting after it. They know what to do and have been very coachable."
The Tigers had a deep and talented roster, led by Jace Cousatte.
Cousatte posted a stout season and collected four state medals while guiding Worth County to a runner-up finish in the Class 1 State Meet.
"I love going to these meets with my teammates," Cousatte said. "Everything has been going pretty good. We're going out there and trying to beat school records, but I feel like we can improve a lot more."
Cousatte finished third in the 300 meter hurdles and sixth in the 110 hurdles. He also contributed to the championship 4x400 relay with Levi Cassavaugh, Aydan Gladstone and Alex Rinehart, and finished third in the 4x200 with Gladstone, Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe.
"I like our 4x200," Cousatte said. "It's been pretty strong. And the triple jump has been pretty good to me."
Gladstone finished third in the pole vault and fourth in the 110 meter hurdles, and Rinehart claimed fourth in the javelin.
