(KMAland) -- The latest teams on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown is a pair of state-qualifying girls teams named the Cardinals: Clarinda cross country and Treynor golf.
44. Clarinda Girls Cross Country
An unforgettable season for the Clarinda girls cross country program earns Coach Jane Mayer's team the next spot on our list.
The Cardinals, led by a talented young nucleus, posted their most successful season in program history in 2021.
Coach Mayer knew her team had the pieces.
"If the girls can show that they are competitive, I think they will surprise themselves," Mayer said.
It was just a matter of putting it together. And they did.
One of the Cardinals' first season highlights came on September 7th when they edged Atlantic for the team title at their home meet.
Clarinda scored 31 points, beating Atlantic by two points to win the team title. Junior Mayson Hartley and freshman Raenna Henke led the Cardinals with respective finishes of second (21:17.88) and third (22:17.80).
"I thought we ran good together as a team," Hartley said.
Coach Mayer also points to a September 14th meet at Panorama as a key point in the Cardinals' season.
The Cardinals scored 71 points to take first in the 14-team field and placed two runners in the top five -- Hartley (first) and Henke (fifth).
"There was a lot of good competition there," Mayer said. "Other teams were congratulating us as we walked by. We had never gotten notoriety from other teams. That was a game-changer.
They shined at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet, taking third behind Harlan and Glenwood.
"We thought we could get third," Mayer said. "We were very proud because we didn't even have a full team last year. To go from being in the bottom to third was a huge change for us. It showed that we were coming along as the year went on."
Clarinda followed their respectable showing in conference action with a spectacular showing at the Class 2A State Qualifying Meet in Gowrie, and edged Des Moines Christian and Van Meter by four and 11 points to win a tightly contested team race, securing their state tournament berth
"A lot of hard work finally came together at the right time," Mayer said after the district meet. "The fact we had six girls run together and win districts and our seventh/eighth-grade team got fourth at the 2A State Meet means things are coming together and starting to look good for Clarinda cross country."
"We came into this meet, competed and looked for a win," Hartley said. "This course is like the state course, so it was good practice."
The Cardinals ultimately finished eighth at state, led by Hartley's 11th-place finish.
"We talked about trying to keep the same plan we had for districts," Coach Mayer said. "It worked for us. The goal was to stay as close together as they could. I could tell they were pushing. They were so locked in. It was really exciting. I'm very satisfied."
Henke took 39th while Ashlyn Eberly (72nd), Callie King (74th), Cheyenne Sunderman (95th) and Amelia Hesse (119th) also ran for the Cardinals in Fort Dodge.
Clarinda's dream season landed Coach Mayer the KMAland Cross Country Coach of the Year honor.
"The girls exceeded my expectations," said Coach Mayer. "I don't think the girls ever stopped believing in themselves all season. They worked cohesively, and their confidence grew with their skills. It was fun to watch."
And the future looks bright for the program. Eberly was the program's only senior.
"This is just the beginning," Mayer said. "There are so many things I want us to accomplish. We have some great leadership. They are only going to get better and stronger, and I'm really excited."
43. Treynor Girls Golf
A Western Iowa Conference title and a state qualification highlighted the Treynor girls golf team's 2022 season.
The Cardinals did not lose a regular-season dual or tournament and claimed the Western Iowa Conference title on May 4th after carding a 400 as a team to defend their crown.
"We have high hopes and high standards for ourselves," said Treynor Coach Tara Wilkie. "This is a step in the right direction for us. Today was a dog fight for us. We didn't play our best round of the season. We had a couple of seasons worsts, but I'm glad the girls persevered. The girls came together in the last couple of holes when we were in a dog fight."
Brooklynn Currin paced the Cardinals with a runner-up finish (90), while Madeline Lewis took home a sixth-place medal with a score of 100 at the WIC Tournament.
The Cardinals finished second in their first round of regionals to qualify for a regional final.
They secured a second consecutive trip to state -- and eighth in program history -- with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Regional Final on May 18th.
"I'm very proud of the girls," Wilkie said. "It was an all-around team effort. A couple of our girls struggled in the beginning, but they focused and got the job done."
"It was nerve-wracking, but we came in ready," Currin said. "We got some practice rounds in, so we were prepared."
The Cardinals carded a 385, 15 strokes better than their performance at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament on the same course.
"The WIC was not our best showing," Wilkie said. "They came in with redemption in mind. After WIC, we had a big debrief session. We took away some positives. We worked on chipping and one-putts as much as we could. That got us in a good mindset today."
"We knew we knew how to play golf," said senior Maddie Lewis. "We knew what we had to do."
Currin and Lewis paced the Cardinals' lineup throughout the season. Currin had a 45.07 combined/adjusted average while Lewis posted a 46.47 average. Keely Smith (53.00), Andralynne Pittmann (56.07), Grace Alff (64.71) and Grace Abbot (69.93) also stepped up for Treynor.
The Cardinals finished seventh at state. Currin led their efforts with a sixth-place medal, and Lewis finished 11th.
