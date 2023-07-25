(KMAland) -- Stellar finishes to two brilliant careers led these next two teams to spots on the Top 50 Team Countdown.
44. Glenwood Girls Basketball
The legend of Jenna Hopp resulted in the Rams making their fourth consecutive trip to state. While the Rams entered the year with several inexperienced pieces around the South Dakota State commit, that couldn't stop them from another postseason run.
The Rams rode the highs and lows of a young lineup surrounding Hopp to an 18-8 regular-season record.
They opened the postseason with a 60-52 win over Creston, setting up a rubber match with Lewis Central.
The Rams prevailed in the rubber match just 11 days after losing to Lewis Central.
"They played great," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "They played hard. The style of basketball we played tonight is a little different than we are used to. For Glenwood girls basketball to win a game and not getting to 50 points is kind of a big deal. That's what we expressed to these girls. They got it done on the defensive end. I'm super proud of their effort tonight."
The Rams flipped the script with a big push in the second half.
"We put in a few new offensive sets in the last week," said Rasmussen. "We changed some things defensively. A lot of it was having the girls comfortable and able to execute what we were trying to do. We lacked some poise and couldn't get into a flow last time we played. I thought we had a little bit better flow and were able to execute some of the things we were trying to do on both ends of the floor."
The win put the Rams in a regional final against Pella.
It was there where reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Jenna Hopp grew her legend. Hopp posted arguably one of her best performances -- 30 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks and 3 assists -- as the Rams cruised to a 65-45 win to secure another trip to state.
“I can’t even say enough about her play,” Rasmussen said. “She’s Jenna Hopp. Another huge night. Not only tonight but all season.”
“It’s seriously surreal,” Hopp added. “At the beginning of the season, nobody would have thought (we would make it to state). With this group of girls I’ve been playing with since third grade it makes it even more special. We played our gameplan perfectly, and our shots were falling. It was an amazing performance.”
Unfortunately, the Rams' season ended in the state quarterfinals at the hands of eventual 4A state champion Dallas Center-Grimes.
"They're good," Rasmussen said. "But I think we had a good game plan. In the first half, they weren't able to run some of the stuff they wanted to run. I think we competed well."
"It hasn't hit me yet that this was my last game for Glenwood," Hopp said. "I'm super proud of my teammates and coaches. We proved everyone wrong."
The loss brought an end to Hopp's spectacular career. She claimed KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
The South Dakota State signee averaged 23.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.
"It was tough," Hopp said. "It limited my shot attempts, so I tried to get my team involved. I tried to do more on the defensive end with stops and rebounds. When I pulled double teams, that meant one person was open."
Hopp's stellar senior campaign spoke volumes about the strides she made as a player. The physical attributes were always there, but this year forced her to grow in the mental aspect.
"My decision-making improved a lot," Hopp said. "I was proud of that. And my defensive effort was something I improved on a lot over the last four years."
Hopp put the team on her shoulders, and her teammates progressed, resulting in a fourth consecutive -- and perhaps unexpected -- trip to state.
"We left no doubt that we played our hardest," Hopp said. "I knew I had to step up in the scoring I column. Filling that role for my teammate was huge. We had a rough start to the season, but once we got comfortable, we accomplished a lot. We started slow but ended with a bang."
43. Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
It was another year resulting in another trip to the State Dual Wrestling Tournament for Logan-Magnolia.
The Panthers once again cemented themselves as one of the top teams in KMAland. Although, they had some questions at the start of the season.
"We're excited," Logan-Magnolia head coach Dan Thompson said in November. "We lost seven senior starters from last year, so there will be a lot of new faces in our lineup that we're excited about. They've put in a lot of work and are ready to show their stuff."
The Panthers rolled to a Western Iowa Conference title, beating runner-up Riverside by 78 points. They received individual title performances from Gavin Kiger (113), Corbin Reisz (126), Layne Brenden (152), Wyatt Reisz (160) and Carsen Edney (195).
"We are excited to come out with a win," Thompson said. "This is the first time we put 14 weights out there. I liked what I saw. It's been a fun group. They're working hard, and we're seeing improvement every time we step out on the mat. There's only five guys here that wrestled at WIC last year, so it was good to see them compete today."
"I think the team did well," Corbin Reisz said. "Everyone tried their hardest."
The Panthers secured another trip to state duals -- their 5th straight -- by beating West Monona (48-30) in a regional final.
“[It was] a really hard fought dual. Thompson said. “It was two really even teams. We got off to a great start, we were rolling, but I knew [West Monona] was gonna make a run in there and they kept coming. There were a lot of tough matches, we had a bunch of matches where both guys were on their back and it swung back and forth. I’m happy for our guys and proud we came out on top, but it was really hard-fought.”
At state duals, the Panthers ultimately finished sixth in Class 1A. They lost to Wilton in the first round, beat Emmetsburg in the consolation semifinals and lost to Wapsie Valley in the fifth-place match.
"If you told me at the start of the year we'd be sixth at state duals, I would have taken it in a heartbeat," Thompson said. "I thought we came down here and wrestled hard. The goal was to get back and see what we can do. We wrestled with a lot of heart and above our seed (the seventh seed). We're happy with that."
The Panthers also had plenty of success at the Class 1A Individual State Tournament, highlighted by a third state championship from Wyatt Reisz.
Reisz's quest for a third title was in jeopardy Saturday night, but he found a way.
"It feels pretty good," Reisz said. "All the hard work has paid off. It's a nice feeling."
With the match tied at 4 in overtime, Reisz fended off a shot attempt from New London's Dominic Lopez and turned it into a takedown of his own for a 6-4 victory. Officials didn't award Reisz with the two-point takedown initially, but ultimately overturned the call to hand Reisz the victory.
"We got in a weird position," Reisz said. "It was a position I'm comfortable in. It's a weird way to end the match. My game plan was to get to my stuff. It didn't start how I wanted it to. I wasn't able to get to my things. It ended up being secondary moves.
Reisz's overtime win was the second consecutive such victory -- he beat Gabe McGeough (MFL, MarMac) in overtime last year. He ends his career as a three-time state champion and four-time medalist.
"Every one (of his finals matches) was tough," Reisz said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to wrestle with a great team and coaching staff, and to make it four times was amazing. It's memories I'll never forget."
Reisz's brother, Corbin, finished third at 126 pounds while Layne Brenden was seventh at 152 pounds.
