(KMAland) -- A pair of bowling programs in the KMAland Triangle are the next two teams highlighted in KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
46. Shenandoah Girls Bowling
After watching the boys program win a state title the year before, it was the Fillies turn for a breakthrough season. The Fillies entered the year with some new faces in the lineup, but they quickly came into a rhythm.
The squad of Peyton Athen, Emma Herr, Taylor Davis, Hannah Stearns, Jaylan Gray and Courtney Hodge led the way for the Fillies.
"They've all picked up where they left off last year," Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease told KMA Sports in November. "Emma made individual state last year, and I've seen her work a lot this year."
The Filies' progression had Coach Pease optimistic heading into the postseason.
"This is probably the most talented team I've had in my four years," he said. "Taylor and Peyton have a ton of experience. It's showing. These kids bowled a lot in Junior League, so they're not exactly rookies. It's just about ironing out details."
The Fillies carded a 2304 at a loaded Hawkeye Ten Tournament. That gave them a fifth-place finish behind St. Albert, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central.
The Fillies won their district in Sanborn by posting a 2436 pin total over 15 Baker games. Later, Jaylan Gray, Hannah Stearns and Taylor Davis all punched their own tickets to the individual tournament. Gray had a 529, Stearns a 521 and Davis a 514.
“Just the opportunity to get up to state and get a taste of it is a great thing,” Pease said. “They’ve been following the boys around the last couple years, and I think a couple of them last year enjoyed the atmosphere and wanted to be a part of it.
The Fillies went to state with a laid-back approach.
“For the girls, the number one thing we’ve been preaching is to go up there and have fun,” Pease said. “We don’t have any expectations. Just go enjoy the atmosphere. I preach it to them. If we qualify, we’re going to bowl 15 games, and with the new format, I don’t care if you qualify first or seventh or eighth. It’s three head-to-head games. Those numbers don’t mean anything after qualifying. It’s one game at a time, and anything can happen for sure.”
The Fillies lost to Maquoketa in the quarterfinals.
“The whole day was outstanding for us,” Pease said. “We just never gave up. We were way over our average. We broke a school record again, and that’s pretty good momentum. They enjoyed it and thrived in it. I’m super proud of these girls.”
45. Clarinda Boys Bowling
Similar to the Shenandoah girls, 2023 was a breakthrough year for the Clarinda boys bowling program.
The Cardinals entered the year optimistic for a big season.
"I expect to see good things out of them," Coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports in December. "I know they'll put up big numbers for us."
Clarinda finished second at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament with a 3094 total. Levi Wise led their runner-up finish by taking third in individual action with a 466. Teammate Owen Johnson was sixth.
The Cardinals clinched a state tournament berth with a district title performance, fending off Clarke with a 3128 pin total.
“The boys have been bowling excellent the last couple of weeks, which like I said, that’s what we want to see this time of year," Woods said. "I expect them to go up there and do a great job. They kind of had a let down last year, but it’s exciting to see them get back up there and get it done.”
The Cardinals were the No. 7 seed at the 1A State Tournament. They lost to Maquoketa in the quarterfinals.
Clarinda also had two individual qualifiers: Tyson Bramble and Levi Wise.
The strong season -- coupled with the girls' runner-up finish -- earned Coach Woods the 2023 KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year honor.
The success of the bowling program is gratifying to Woods, who -- along with her husband Josh -- has played a pivotal role in Clarinda's youth program and the launch of a high school program in the 2018-19 season.
"We've been around the youth program," Woods said. "I knew there was potential. Once we got going, we would have some big numbers. When they added high school bowling, our youth numbers doubled. I knew big things would happen quickly."
