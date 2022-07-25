(KMAland) -- The countdown of the top 50 teams from the KMAland sports season continues today with a pair of worthy soccer programs.
DISCLAIMER: The KMA Sports staff is confident in these selections and will not respond to any questions regarding them.
48. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley Boys Soccer
This soccer co-op had little trouble during the season, cruising to a 13-1 regular season record with wins over Van Meter, Ballard, East Sac County, Tri-Center, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Grand View Christian, Creston, Des Moines Christian, Panorama, Collins-Maxwell, Treynor and PCM.
The Wildcats then opened the postseason with a 4-2 win over Panorama, followed by a win over St. Albert (3-0) to set up a substate final clash with Treynor for a trip to the Class 1A State Tournament.
The two squads braved the cool and wet conditions for a defensive doozy. However, it was Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley ultimately grabbing the 1-0 win behind an overtime goal from Matt Gerling.
“Before that kick, we were saying, ‘we just need one, we only need one,” Gerling said. “It was good placement, [Mitchell Dickson kicked] a great ball and that’s all we needed to seal this game.”
The win moved NV/WCV to their first state tournament berth since 2014.
“I’m just super excited for this group,” Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley head coach Jon Boss said. “It’s been an awesome journey and I’m so happy that we get to do all of this together… I’m just really happy for the kids.”
Unfortunately, their season ended with a 2-1 loss to Beckman Catholic in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
“Ultimately, it was a great game both ways," Boss said. “We both attacked really well and we both defended really well. Our kids battled the entire time and made it a really good game.”
Mitchell Dickson was their go-to scorer all season with a team-high 36 goals. Kamron Kunkle (19) and Gerling (15) were also prolific scorers. The trio weren't afraid to dish it out either, with 21, 15 and 20 assists, respectively, and goalkeeper Nate Gerling allowed just 11 goals and had 84 saves in 1,407 minutes of play.
Dickson, Gerling, Jadon Wilson, Jackson Doyle, Blake Sechrist, Wyatt Clemetson, Hunter Keller and Dalton Harwood made up the strong senior class for NV/WCV.
“We had seven seniors this year and they were all phenomenal, so the [younger players] have seen what good leadership looks like and now they know what hard work we need to do to get back to this spot.”
47. Maryville Girls Soccer
The Maryville girls soccer team has grown accustomed to postseason runs. The 2022 season was no different as the Spoofhounds again found themselves as one of the final eight teams remaining in Class 2.
"We're excited with the success we've had over the last couple of years," assistant coach Chase Tolson said. "We're having a lot of fun, and we're excited to have another chance at state with the girls."
The Spoofhounds entered the state tournament at 13-4. The workload decreased from years past, but the strength of schedule beefed up.
"We shortened our schedule but strengthened it, too," Tolson said. "We had stretches where we played tough games back-to-back. We grew a lot through that and had more adversity than in past seasons, but it has paid off, and we're a better team for it."
The Spoofhounds returned to state with a 1-0 win over St. Pius X in the district finals. The victory was Maryville's first over their Midland Empire Conference foe since May 15th, 2013.
"It meant a lot to our soccer program," Tolson said. "It was massive for us. We told the girls to believe we could beat them. We knew we could win, so the girls went into it and played hard."
Addison Weldon's goal was all the Spoofhounds needed in the win.
"That game was the opposite of a lot of our games," Tolson said. "They controlled the possessions, but we capitalized on the one chance we got and defended so well. A lot of credit needs to go to our defenders because they were huge."
Unfortunately, the Spoofhounds concluded their season with a 1-0 loss to Pleasant Hill in the state quarterfinals.
KMAland Missouri Girls Soccer Player of the Year Cleo Johnson paced the Spoofhounds lineup with 22 goals and 23 assists.
"I feel like I definitely left a hole for someone to step in and take place," she said. "I feel like some girls are coming up that can take that spot and keep the program going."
Kennedy Kurz, Jalea Price and Lauren Cullin also contributed for the Spoofhounds.
"We had girls step up all over the place and be important for us," Tolson said.
"It was the girls around me that helped me grow as a teammate," Johnson said. "They helped me have fun on the field. I appreciate them so much. The senior girls are really close. Us being on the field at the same time, the chemistry was insane. I don't like to score that much, but my offensive skill improved because of the girls around me."
Top 50 Team Countdown