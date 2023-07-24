(KMAland) -- The countdown of the top 50 teams from the 2022-23 KMA Sports season continues with a standout softball team from the Pride of Iowa and a Hawkeye Ten girls bowling squad.
48. Southeast Warren Softball
The season might not have ended quite the way they wanted, but it was still another stellar year for the Southeast Warren softball team. The Warhawks entered the season hopeful to avenge last year's loss to Twin Cedars in the 2022 Class 1A State Championship Game. That prompted them to beef up their schedule. They started the year 12-3 with six games against ranked opponents.
"We tried to beef up our schedule as much as we could," Southeast Warren head coach Cody Reynolds told KMA Sports in June. "We wanted to make sure our kids were prepared and ready to go for the postseason. I like the challenges, and the kids are excelling with them. Everything is moving smoothly."
Reynolds felt the in-game situations that come with seeing top-notch pitching would benefit his offense down the road.
"To make a postseason run, you have to see quality pitching," Reynolds said. "That's what we've set out to do. Sometimes, it's tough to go from seeing 50 miles per hour to 62, but it's about the kids making the adjustments. That's what we've preached to them. They're starting to catch on."
The Warhawks compiled a 22-6 regular season, going 11-2 in the Pride of Iowa Conference. They opened the postseason with a dominant 11-0 win over Nodaway Valley and reached the regional finals with an 11-1 over Murray.
Southeast Warren secured its third consecutive trip to state with a 3-0 win over Exira-EHK.
“It’s great to be back,” Reynolds told KMA Sports. “The community is fired up, and the kids are fired up. It’s the third year in a row for us. Just going through regionals, I said that we can’t get complacent. Winning is fun, but we can’t get complacent.”
Unfortunately, the Warhawks revenge tour stumbled in the quarterfinals as they lost to Clarksville. They ended their season with a loss to St. Edmond, Fort Dodge in consolation action.
Five Warhawks: Alivia Ruble, Kaylyn Holmes, Breanna Nolte, Sturgis Fridley and Kaylee Tigner were All-Pride of Iowa Conference First Team choices. Natalie Geisler and Lexi Clendenen were second-team nods and Jaycee Neer was an honorable mention.
47. Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
The 2023 bowling season was another memorable one for the strong Denison-Schleswig program.
The Monarchs opened the season on a high note with a 3-1 start after strong performances from the Musgrave sisters, Brianna and Brittany.
“We’ve had some hiccups along the road with trying to find our groove and with things outside of our control that are happening," Denison-Schleswig head coach Shelby Brawner said in January. We’re just trying to find that rhythm right now and I’m hoping it can really fall into place this second half of the season.”
The fast start to the season came after placing third in Class 2A the year before.
“I think both teams have a shot [to go to state],” Brawner said. “Individually, I think we’ll have a good shot this year as well. I would really love to see [both teams] make it again. That would be really exciting, especially because we’ve got some new kids on the team, so just having that experience for them would be great.”
The Monarchs finished third at a talent-laden Hawkeye Ten Tournament, behind St. Albert and Clarinda.
Coach Brawner's team nabbed a consecutive state qualification by posting a 2352 Baker score at their regional in Newton.
“It was a tough day of bowling,” Brawner said. “They did pretty well, and we were really trying to get that first-place spot. The lane conditions, the balls just wouldn’t finish at the end, so they were struggling and weren’t getting the strikes they wanted. All in all, we kept telling the kids to get those spares. Those are a game-changer, and it’s what keeps you in it.”
The Musgrave sisters were also qualifiers for the Individual State Tournament.
At state, the Monarchs lost in the quarterfinals to Newton.
“I thought they bowled well," Brawner said. “The boys started strong in those first 15 games, and then they came out and won the first two games of the first round. They kept fighting and fighting, but they couldn’t get that third (win). The girls, kind of the same thing. They bowled really well in the first 15 games and shot a really high score.”
Individually, Brianna Musgrave shined in pre-bracket play with a 644, but ultimately lost in the quarterfinals.
