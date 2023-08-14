(Rosendale) -- A perennial Missouri 8-Player power rose to the top once again in 2022.
Two years removed from a state title loss, the North Andrew Cardinals rolled through their slate en route to the program's seventh state title in program history.
The Cardinals opened the season with a 28-14 win over King City. They followed with wins over Bishop LeBlond (64-36), Pattonsburg (68-24), Northland Christian (forfeit), St. Joseph Christian (86-30), Stanberry (54-6) and Albany (58-42) to set up a highly anticipated matchup with Worth County on October 14th.
"We're feeling good," North Andrew head coach Dwyane Williams said. "There's always things to work on, but we've beat a really good Albany team, and we felt good with how we played for about three-and-a-half quarters. If we can clean up a few things, we'll be in a good spot when the playoffs start."
The Cardinals prevailed in that top five showdown, edging Worth County in a 56-48 shootout.
North Andrew then opened the postseason with a dominant 60-22 win over Stanberry in the rain.
“For us, in the elements like that, we’re a predominantly running team, so it didn’t impact us as much as it might have other teams,” Williams said. “We just kind of leaned on our run game. Ball security was gonna be an issue in the rain and weather like that, so we focused on our fundamentals. That’s what you fall back on when the weather turns, is your fundamentals and ball security and things like that. We were able to limit penalties, hang on to the football, run the ball well and play good defense and we came out with a win.”
That win put the Cardinals in a district semifinal matchup with East Atchison. North Andrew had little trouble, cruising to a 46-14 win.
"It was a very physical game and we knew it was going to be, and I was very impressed with East Atchison up front -- they gave us fits up front on the offensive and defensive line," Williams told KMA Sports. "Our guys answered the call and they played physical football with them."
A week later, the Cardinals won the rematch with Worth County in a 40-38 classic to put them in a semifinal.
They had little trouble in the semifinals, routing Archie 60-22.
"I'm just super proud of my kids," Williams said. "This was a tough week for us. We were a little banged up, but the kids bought into the little things we preach. And their effort was fantastic against a great Archie team."
The Cardinals threw just four times but called 55 run plays. They turned those run plays into 382 yards and eight touchdowns in a vintage North Andrew victory.
"We might be considered one-dimensional, but we like you to try to stop the one," Williams said. "Our guys bought into that."
Hayden Ecker led the stellar rushing performance with 238 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries. Ecker's big evening put him over 2,000 rushing yards on the season.
"He's the best player in the state," Williams said. "I don't think that's up for debate."
It wouldn't be the last dominant win for North Andrew. They captured their latest state title in dominant fashion, defeating Bishop LeBlond 54-24
For North Andrew, it was a storybook ending to an emotional season that featured bumps, bruises and a personal tragedy at the start of the season.
"For us, the emotional start to the season had an opportunity to set us back," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "But it did the exact opposite. We rallied together."
Ecker completed his dominant season with 184 yards and three touchdowns on 32 totes. Thursday's win was a bittersweet ending to Ecker's football season. The standout running back suffered a family tragedy at the start of the year.
After Thursday's title, Ecker and Coach Williams shared an emotional embrace.
"Hayden's a fantastic football player," Coach Williams said. "But a lot of the time, we were carrying him. We wanted to be the place he could escape to."
Ecker was crowned the KMAland Missouri Player of the Year. He ran for 2,204 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2022.
"Ever since elementary, I’ve been watching North Andrew football," Ecker said. "Seeing them work hard and be successful with state titles....I knew I wanted to have that same success. I wanted to be a part of that legacy."
The dominant state title game victory was the last of Coach Williams' career. He announced his retirement in February.
"There were a lot of factors that went into it," Williams said. "I'm not getting any younger, and there are some other things I'd like to get done. It just felt like the right time. This was my 26th year of coaching. I felt that around 55, I would hang it up and do some other things."
