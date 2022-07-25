(KMAland) -- With the 2021-22 sports season in the books, KMA Sports now turns its attention to recapping the remarkable year in KMAland athletics.
The KMA Sports Team Countdown has continued to grow over the years from 10 to 25 to 35. Well, another great year calls for the list to grow one final time -- to the top 50 KMAland teams from 2021-22. This year's list features 49 state qualifying teams and 12 state champions.
Eligible teams include any program from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Conferences, as well as Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and all schools from KMAland Nebraska and KMAland Missouri.
So, let's get this list rolling with teams 50 and 49.
DISCLAIMER: The KMA Sports staff is confident in these selections and will not respond to any questions regarding them.
50. Fremont-Mills Boys Golf
The 2021 golf season was one to remember for the Fremont-Mills boys with the school's first state qualification and a sixth place showing in Class 1A. The Knights duplicated last year's success with another trip to state, although in a little grittier fashion.
Coach Greg Ernster's team entered the year with the task of replacing their No. 1 from 2021, Cooper Langfelt. Fortunately, Ernster felt Langfelt's success set a strong example for his 2022 returnees.
"Cooper shot a 72 because he put in the time and effort," he said. "Hopefully, that rubs off on the kids. He laid the framework down for what it takes to be a good golfer at the 1A level. I think the kids saw that."
And the Knights never shied away from their goals.
"We play to have fun, but we play to win," Ernster said. "The ultimate goal is to get to state. The kids have to put on their hard hats, work every day and do everything with a purpose. Our boys love to compete, and we preach that at Fremont-Mills."
Overall, the Knights won four meets and took first at the Sidney Boys Golf Invite on April 23rd. However, the Knights fell short of the Corner Conference title, falling to Sidney by one stroke.
Coach Ernster's team once again finished behind their Corner Conference rival at sectionals, but got the last laugh at districts by snagging the final state qualifying spot.
The Knights carded a 353 on a day where only 14 strokes separated the top seven teams in Denison.
“[The round] was brutal,” Ernster said. “[Majestic Hills] is a tough, tough course. I tried to tell the boys to just survive and shoot as best they can. A lot of the scouting reports said that even the good kids shoot high here, so I told the kids to just stay positive, keep the energy up and survive the round.”
The Knights ultimately finished sixth at the Class 1A State Tournament.
Senior Jake Malcom led Fremont-Mills' efforts with a 45.42 combined/adjusted average while Owen Thornton (45.86), Cooper Marvel (46.86), JT Mahaney (47.92), Caden Blackburn (49.92), Tucker Stille (52.67) and Kyle Kesterson (54.17) also contributed to the lineup.
49. Sterling Girls Track
The 2021 Nebraska Class D state champion had another stellar year in 2022, led by one of KMAland's most versatile athletes.
The Jets were a contender in every meet they attended in 2022 and that carried over to the Class D State Meet, where they totaled 40 points to finish only six points behind state champion North Platte St. Patrick's.
Junior Macy Richardson was the straw that stirred the drink for the Jets throughout the 2022 season and ultimately claimed KMAland Nebraska Track Athlete of the Year.
“Going into state, we knew we had a chance to do well,” Richardson said. “It’s just a great opportunity to be there and compete against some of the best athletes."
Richardson notched a pair of championships in the 100 hurdles and triple jump while also taking second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump.
“We got a triple jump and hurdling coach this year, so I was able to make a couple improvements with times and distances,” Richardson told KMA Sports. “I ended up getting my new PR in the 100 hurdles and triple jump at state. Definitely having a coach has helped me improve in jumps and times.”
Dakotah Ludemann aided the Jets' success by finishing fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 200.
