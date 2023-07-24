(KMAland) -- With the 2022-23 sports season in the books, KMA Sports now turns its attention to recapping the remarkable year in KMAland athletics.
This year, KMA Sports will highlight the top 50 teams.
Eligible teams include any program from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences, as well as Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and all KMAland Nebraska and Missouri schools.
The list begins today with teams 50 and 49.
50. Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
The Blue Devils secured their second state qualification in four years in 2023. They started the year with a loss to a state-rated Solon team, but then rattled off seven consecutive wins.
"We're starting to get some things put together," Coach Tim Baker told KMA Sports in December. "The game against Solon didn't go so hot. We had to take a step back and start it over. We're still a little reactive, but several kids have stepped up, appreciated and understood where we're coming from. We feel like we're headed in the right direction."
The Blue Devils ultimately finished the regular season at 18-4 and went 12-1 in the Pride of Iowa Conference. They opened the postseason with a win over Melcher-Dallas and reached a regional final with a win over Earlham.
A big two-game stretch from junior Sophia Shannon earned her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week during the week of the postseason wins over Melcher-Dallas and Earlham.
Shannon ultimately played a large role in the Blue Devils' success, posting 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2% from the field.
"I wanted to work on being a universal threat," Shannon said. "I got in the post a little bit, did a lot of driving and some mid-range shots. I wanted to be more of a threat all-around. I'd say I've exceeded that. I knew the team needed someone to bring in more points, so I just tried to step up and do my best."
Shannon's stellar play helped set the Blue Devils up for a regional final clash with St. Albert.
The Blue Devils buried 13 triples in that game and pulled away from St. Albert in the fourth quarter to notch a 67-61 win, advancing to state for the second time in four years.
"I'm super excited for the kids," Baker said. "They've worked super hard. We battled a lot to find our identity. It took us awhile to find our stride. Eventually, we just went with who we are. We're happy with the way it turned out."
"Last year, we barely didn't make it," junior Brynnly German said. "It feels good to actually make it."
Martensdale-St. Marys' season ultimately ended with a 67-43 loss to eventual Class 1A champion Bishop Garrigan in the state quarterfinals.
“It was a lot of fun," German said of the state experience. “It brought the community together. Our whole school — even the elementary — came out and watched the bus leave. It really built our team up.”
“We kept pushing,” sophomore Ellie Baker added. “I enjoyed playing (at state) with all my teammates. We just kept fighting."
German was their leading scorer all year. She averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. Carolyn Amfahr (10.3 PPG), Campbell German (9.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG) and Baker (4.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.1 SPG) were also vital parts to Martensdale-St. Marys' success.
49. AHSTW Football
The 2022 football season brought a 6-win improvement to the AHSTW program. After a 4-5 2021 campaign, the Vikings went 10-1 in 2022 and advanced as far as the Class A State Quarterfinals.
Optimism was high for AHSTW heading into 2022 as they returned many experienced pieces and finished the 2021 regular season on a high note, winning three of their final four regular-season games to sneak into the playoffs.
"We peaked at the right time," AHSTW head coach G.G Harris said about 2021. "We lost some experience, but we're excited for the youth to come in. We have a nice balance of youth and experience, so we're looking forward to that."
The Vikings opened the season with a dominant win over IKM-Manning (32-0) and followed with a high-scoring win over Earlham (50-28). They continued the winning ways a week later with an impressive 28-0 win over Southwest Valley.
“That was a team victory to a tee,” Harris said. “[Southwest Valley] is a really good team and I thought we battled really hard. They threw some different stuff at us, made us uncomfortable, but the guys stuck together, they communicated through it and sometimes you just gotta have players make plays, which happened.”
A week later, the Vikings got another big district win, rolling Mount Ayr 41-13.
“(Mount Ayr) is a really good football team, so for us to be able to come in here at our own place and play consistently was huge." Harris said. “I thought we played really, really well and even when we didn’t, we didn’t panic. There were a couple times where [Mount Ayr] put a drive on us or stalled us out and we didn’t panic. We just stuck to the process.”
The Vikings continued regular season dominance with wins over Riverside (39-19), Sidney (69-8), Logan-Magnolia (40-0) and St. Albert (52-10).
They received a scare from Westwood in the first round of the playoffs, but used 33 second-half points to win 46-21.
"We were definitely tested in all aspects of the game," GG Harris said. "You want to see that. The boys showed a lot of resilience and resolve. We made adjustments on the fly. We had a lot of guys step up and make plays. A lot of guys seized their opportunity."
Another win over Southwest Valley (35-14) put the Vikings in a state quarterfinal.
“We just played a tough, physical, well-coached team that does what they do really, really consistently," Harris said. "It was a huge team victory and I’m just really proud of our guys.”
Quarterback Kyle Sternberg turned in one of his best performances of the season. The senior-signal caller made spectacular play after spectacular play, throwing for three touchdowns on the night.
“It was a really physical game from start to finish,” Sternberg said. “They’re a very, very good team. We had to make some adjustments throughout the game because we saw different [defensive] fronts. I’m just proud of our resiliency today.”
Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions didn't do the Vikings any favor in the quarterfinals. Approximately four inches of rain fell in Lynnville during the Vikings' state quarterfinal bout with Lynnville-Sully. The downpour eliminated a passing game and Lynnville-Sully's run-oriented offense prevailed for a 20-0 win.
"I'm really proud of this group," Harris said. "The effort and everything they put into it made me better. That's why it hurts so much. Lynnville-Sully is a really quality club. They took advantage of a lot of opportunities tonight."