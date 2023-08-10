Platte Valley Girls XC
Photo: Platte Valley Athletics/Twitter

(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls cross country team was a young, but talented bunch in 2022. Their big season puts them at No. 7 on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown. 

Platte Valley's rise from upstart to state champion didn't happen overnight, though. 

"This is an exciting group," Platte Valley head coach Julie McConkey said. "We didn't have enough girls to run as a team for several years. All five girls received all-conference and all-district. It's a fantastic group with one senior and four freshmen."

Andrea Riley was Platte Valley's lone returner while four freshmen -- Allison Riley, Mya Wray, Emalee Langford and Mylie Holtman were also key performers for Platte Valley. 

"Since the beginning of the year, we've had so many PRs," McConkey told KMA Sports in November. "The girls have learned a lot about taking corners quickly, using up hills and down hills. They had a big learning curve, but there's been a lot of growth. They've more than achieved the goals they had at the beginning of the year."

Platte Valley cruised to a district title on October 29th, accruing 25 points and putting three runners in the top four. Wray won the race while Andrea and Allison Riley were second and fourth, respectively. 

Coach McConkey entered the state meet optimistic her team could make some noise. 

"Our goal is to be on the medal stand," McConkey said. "We have a real chance at that. It only works if we individually do our absolute best."

Not only did Platte Valley crack the medal stand, they won the whole thing. Platte Valley put up 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points to win the Class 1 State Title. Wray was third while Andrea Riley wasn't far behind in fourth. 

“It was kind of crazy,” Wray said. “Going into state with a hurt ankle was really scary, but I had a lot of adrenaline throughout the race and couldn’t feel it as much. It felt really good (to finish well at state).”

Wray was the 2022 KMAland Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

