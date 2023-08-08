Clarinda girls tennis finishes 2nd at state

(Clarinda) -- The final state runner-up on our Top 50 Team Countdown turned heads throughout the spring months. 

The Clarinda girls tennis team returned everybody from last year's memorable state qualifying squad, creating well-deserved excitement within the program. 

"We're excited," Coach Randy Pullen said. "We were ready to start the season as soon as it ended last year. They're excited to match (last year) or maybe even do better."

The Cardinals opened the year with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Lewis Central and then rattled off five consecutive 9-0 wins over Glenwood, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, Atlantic & Creston. They notched another pivotal Hawkeye Ten win when they beat Red Oak 8-1 on April 25th and ended Hawkeye Ten dual action undefeated after a 9-0 win over Harlan.

Clarinda finished second at the Hawkeye Tennis Tournament behind Lewis Central. The combo of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were the No. 1 doubles champions while Avery Walter and Brooke Brown took top honors in doubles. 

"This was our goal from the beginning of the season," Cole said. "I'm proud of how we played."

"It sucks we didn't have a freshman year to maybe make it a four-peat," Hartley said. "But being out here with Taylor means a lot."

The pair dropped only two games all day.

"We wanted to come out and perform as hard as we could," Hartley said. "Our communication was really on."

The combos of Hartley/Cole and Brown/Walter carried that momentum into the regionals, where both qualified for state. 

"We worked really hard to get here," Hartley said. "I'm glad we could all four do it together."

"I'm proud of all four of us," Cole said. "I'm so excited all four of us could qualify together."

The pair of Hartley and Cole wrapped up their careers by finishing 7th in 1A doubles.

The Cardinals also had success on the team side of the postseason. They opened regional action with a 5-0 win over Atlantic and beat Shenandoah by the same score to set up a rematch with Lewis Central.

This one wasn't close as the Cardinals cruised to a 5-0 win, securing themselves a spot as one of the final eight teams left in Class 1A. 

"It's great," Pullen said. "The girls are super happy. We had practice in Red Oak last night because of the rain, and we had a super practice. They were spot on. They were ready for this. You could tell by the scores."

The Cardinals reached the state semifinals with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Spirt Lake.

Clarinda played a semifinal doozy with Central DeWitt, ousting them in a 5-4 thriller to put the Cardinals into a state championship match. Unfortunately, perennial power Columbus Catholic had too much firepower and beat Clarinda 5-1.

"We know (Columbus) is a super team," Pullen said. "Nobody really competes with them. We weren't intimidated. I'm proud of the girls. We were seeded number two coming in, and I think we cemented we are number two in the state."

When the dust cleared, Clarinda had completed its most successful season in program history. 

"I'm super happy to be here," Cole said. "We came in with the mindset of going point-by-point. We wanted to go out and compete. That's what we did. I'm so proud of us."

"Doing better than we did last year means a lot," Hartley said. "I think we went out with a bang."

Cole and Hartley shared the KMAland Tennis Player of the Year honor while Pullen was named the KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year for a second straight season.

"We made sure we took each match seriously," he said. "We didn't let our heads get too big. Our goal was to make it to the final four. Our practices were good. We worked hard. The girls had a great attitude throughout the season. You don't always get the opportunity to have so many strong players in a program."

