(Harlan) -- KMA Sports' top team from the 2021-22 year was the most dominant in the history of Iowa's most successful high school football program.
The Harlan football team was on the cusp of the program's 13th state championship in 2020, but a state championship loss to North Scott denied the Cyclones of that opportunity.
Harlan opened their season with a come-from-behind 36-29 win over eventual Class 4A champion Lewis Central. One week later, Harlan took care of Grinnell to move to 2-0.
"We are doing things one play at a time," Coach Todd Bladt said. "It's fun to be in those games. We are off to 2-0 and happy about that, but the next thing we are focused on is kicking off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton."
The Cyclones moved to 3-0 with a 55-26 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a state-rated battle.
“We got a lot of things going in the right direction right now, but we got to make sure we keep growing and getting better," Bladt said.
One week later, Harlan spoiled Glenwood's homecoming with a dominant 41-13 win.
"We had some guys step and make some plays," Bladt said.
"It was a big game because it was their homecoming," junior running back Aidan Hall said.
Hall helped the Cyclones find some balance offensively as they posted 166 rushing yards and 158 passing yards as a team.
"Anytime you can run the ball, it opens up different opportunities to throw," Bladt said. "We stretched the field vertically in the second quarter. Being a balanced team is what we are about. It really depends on who is running and catching the balls. We had guys do both well tonight, and it worked out for us."
The Cyclones closed their regular season with dominant wins over Saydel (64-0), Atlantic (55-7), ADM (58-30), Creston (42-0) and Knoxville (76-0).
They opened the postseason with a 45-0 win over Ballard and returned to the state semifinals with a 38-0 win over Nevada.
"We are blessed," Bladt said. "We are enjoying the moment, but we are getting to work. Any time you get to the UNI-Dome, every team you face is going to be the best team you've seen all year. We are excited, but the only thing we are worried about is the next play.
The shutout win over Nevada was Harlan's fourth consecutive.
"We are starting to hit our stride," Bladt said. "Our defense is outstanding. The coaches have done a fantastic job, and the guys are playing for each other. They are working together and are a force to be reckoned with over there."
Their shutout streak ended on the second play of their state semifinal against Humboldt, but the Cyclones didn't flinch and cruised to a 45-19 win.
"In the end, we just made more plays than them," Bladt said. "We did stub our toe, though."
The win came behind a dazzling night from junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who tossed for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in Cedar Falls since his seven-interception performance in last year's state championship game defeat to North Scott.
"It was great to come back here and do what we do best," he said. "We moved the ball around and made plays."
Six days later, the Cyclones returned to championship glory with a 42-28 win over BHRV in the 3A final. Harlan started fast and never trailed en route to the program's 13th state title.
"We didn't talk about last year's game," said Bladt. "We knew what we had to do. If you focus on what's in front of your face, that's important. We moved on, and that was evident."
"Since day one, we've been thinking about this game," Hall said. "We got the job done this time. We wanted redemption because we're pissed about last year's outcome."
It had been 12 years since Harlan was at the top of the state football scene, their longest drought since the first title in 1972.
"It's big," Coach Bladt said. "It's neat to be here. Anytime down here is special."
The Cyclones close their season with an undefeated state championship for the ninth time in program history.
"Growing up, you always see these good Harlan teams," Hall said. "It's good to be doing it. We are back to where we used to be."
The win was sentimental for Coach Bladt. His father -- Curt -- put the Cyclones' program on the map with 11 state championships from 1982 to 2009.
"This one has a little different place in the special category since dad was in the stands," he said. "He was such a large part of this."
Kasperbauer posted a dominant junior season with 3,307 yards and 46 touchdowns, earning him KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year.
Connor Frame was his favorite target with 50 catches for 1,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. Joey Moser caught 36 balls for 698 yards and 10 scores and Hall shined in the rushing and passing game. Hall -- an Iowa commit -- rushed for 777 yards and 17 touchdowns while also catching 32 balls for 755 yards and seven scores.
“We had a lot of success throughout the season,” Kasperbauer said. “A lot of ups and downs, but coming out on top is awesome.”
Kasperbauer says his connection with his slew of junior and senior receivers didn’t happen by accident.
“Since third grade, everyone has been playing together,” he said. “We were playing together since we were little kids. We have a great connection, we know each other pretty well and we trust each other. That’s the main thing.”
Kasperbauer broke the Harlan passing yardage record previously held by Zach Osborn and the touchdown record previously set by Joel Osborn.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “It’s an honor to do it along with the people beside me. The offensive line put in the work, and the receivers allowed me to do it by making plays for me out there.”
KMA Sports is honored to crown the dominant 2021 Harlan football team as the top team from the 2021-22 season.
