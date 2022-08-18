(Falls City) -- A former KMAlander coached the No. 2 team on KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown to a state championship.
The 2021 volleyball season marked the second for Treynor alum Emma (Fiene) Ebel as the head coach at Falls City Sacred Heart.
Coach Ebel's team entered the year destined to have a memorable ending.
"I feel pretty lucky to have the team I have," Ebel said. "They've shown potential. We have some things to work on, but I'm OK with that. We are ready to move on and see what we can accomplish."
Last year, the Irish claimed third in Class D-2 and graduated only one contributor.
"I saw glimpses of what this team is capable of," Ebel said. "This was my hope. I had some expectations for them. So having the run we've had so far has shown them what they are capable of doing. That makes me excited to see what else we can bring to the table."
The Irish returned to the Class D2 State Tournament for the 13th time in program history.
“There’s definitely something special (going on),” Ebel said. “I’ve got a really special group on my hands here, and I think they can accomplish something amazing that hasn’t been done here at Sacred Heart for a very long time.”
Sacred Heart opened their state tournament with a sweep of Exeter-Milligan and moved to the state finals with a sweep of Wynot in the semis, setting up a championship clash with Humphrey-St. Francis.
Humphrey-St. Francis put Sacred Heart on the ropes with two wins in the first three sets, but Sacred Heart responded with wins in the fourth and fifth sets to capture a state title.
“Mental toughness is something we’ve talked about all season,” Ebel said. “Humphrey showed up and played their game of the season, and they really put on a show. They did everything they needed to do to make a run for that championship. It was something at the beginning we weren’t really prepared for. They were a totally different team from the one we watched the day before and that we had film on.
“They were executing on all cylinders. It kind of caught us off guard, and I think it maybe shocked the girls a little bit. They came out ready, but we persevered. That’s where I talk about the difference from last year’s team and this year’s team. I don’t know that we had the mental toughness last year that they’ve developed and worked so hard to get this year. They showed the grit and the determination to fight all the way through that fifth set.”
The state title for Sacred Heart is the first since claiming the championship in 2006 and the third overall, joining the 1997 champion. Since the 2006 championship, though, the Irish had struggled mightily just to get a win at state. In five trips following that title, Sacred Heart claimed just one victory.
The state championship finish was a gratifying close to the season after a heartbreaking semifinal loss the year before.
“Not to say that it was disappointing (to finish third), but it just leaves you hungry,” Ebel said. “We learned a lot about competing and how things aren’t always going to go the way you want them to. We talked about it daily. What team do we want to be? Do we want to be the team that could have been or the team everybody looks at says, ‘They really were something.’”
Sacred Heart ended the season at 35-2. Their dominant campaign earned Coach Ebel the 2021 KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year honor.
Senior Erison Vonderschmidt led Sacred Heart while collecting the KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year accolade for the second consecutive year.
Vonderschmidt was a beast in Sacred Heart's title match with 27 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks to push her school to its first volleyball championship since 2006.
“It’s amazing,” Vonderschmidt said. “I think after all of your hard work in a season and it getting to pay off is amazing. Reaching your goals you had all year. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Vonderschmidt’s championship performance was hardly out of character for her. She averaged 4.7 kills per set while hitting a .374 efficiency for the season. Vonderschmidt also topped the team with 52 blocks and posted 4.0 digs per set.
“Obviously, Erison is a phenomenal player,” Coach Emma Ebel told KMA Sports. “She deserves all the recognition. (She) had 27 kills (in the championship), and they were always right at the key times. Having a player like Erison is what every coach dreams of.”
