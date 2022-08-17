(Council Bluffs) -- A goal-line stand for the ages made the Lewis Central football team a state champion and earned them the No. 3 spot on KMA's Top 50 Team Countdown.
It might sound crazy, but the Titans' state title run might not have happened if not for a September 17th loss to Indianola.
"They physically dominated us in that game," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "For whatever reason, we did not play our type of football and they executed at a high level and made more plays than we did. For us, that's what changed this year with how we practiced and how physical our practices with tackling in practice, assignment, details and penalties."
The Titans' disappointing loss lit a fire that led to regular-season wins over Thomas Jefferson (49-20), Des Moines Hoover (56-0), Glenwood (42-19), Dallas Center-Grimes (42-10) and Winterset (38-37).
Lewis Central opened the postseason with a 46-14 win over Spencer.
"I think probably the biggest thing for us was just the energy, the intensity and the physicality that our guys truly played with," Kammrad said. "They were challenged all week. It was a type of scheme that they hadn't seen all year and had to play assignment sound and disciplined. From the week before against Winterset to last week, it was a night-and-day difference from our defense and they performed."
The only thing that stood between LC and a third state semifinal trip? Indianola.
The Titans got revenge in a state quarterfinal and returned to Cedar Falls with a 35-21 win.
"Our guys played more physical tonight," Kammrad said. "I thought our guys played their tails off. They played extremely hard and did what they needed to do. We didn't play super clean. But at the end of the night, if you're winning, you're still playing.
Their 14-9 loss to the Indians on September 17th was a focal point for the Titans coming into Friday's showdown, and they vowed not to make the same mistakes twice.
"We said when we left here seven weeks ago that it wasn't Titans football," Kammrad said. "We didn't play our football game, and it was a wake-up call to our guys, which propelled us through our season."
"We are a completely different football team from week four to now," said senior lineman Hunter Deyo. "We clicked on all cylinders. We knew if we could run the ball, we would win the game, and look at what happened."
It looked early on as if turnovers and penalties would plague Lewis Central as it did in their previous matchup, but the Titans' execution was crisper in the second half.
"The kids continued to buy in," Kammrad said. "We didn't break. All aspects -- special teams, offense and defense -- really played well tonight."
The Titans notched their first state semifinal win a week later with a dominant 35-10 win over Waverly-Shell Rock, putting Lewis Central one win away from the program's first ever state championship.
"I'm extremely proud of our kids to keep battling," Kammrad said. "We saw some adversity and didn't flinch. We've been through a gauntlet, and our kids continue to respond."
The triumph comes after disappointing losses to Cedar Rapids, Xavier in 2018 and Western Dubuque in 2019 on the state's biggest stage.
"We wanted to finish the fight," Kammrad said. "Those (2018 and 2019) were building blocks. Tonight doesn't happen without those years. They want to be in this position. Being here before worked in our favor."
Turnovers and miscues plagued the Titans in their prior UNI-Dome ventures. A similar outcome looked possible after a turnover on the second play of the game, but running back Jonathan Humpal shook off the early mistake and shined with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
"I just had to forget about it," Humpal said. "My team lifted me and I moved to the next play."
Humpal's excellence came behind the beefy offensive line of Hunter Deyo, Sam Chadwick, Hunter Waldstein, Jack Doolittle and Parker Matiyow. The hosses up front helped Lewis Central rush for 218 yards against a Waverly-Shell Rock defense that entered Thursday's game, holding opponents to only 71 rushing yards per game.
"I have to give credit to my line," Humpal said. "They gave me creases to run through. We worked together as a team to put the ball into the end zone, and it all paid off."
And what followed was a game that will live in Lewis Central lore.
The Titans pounced on Cedar Rapids Xavier early in their Class 4A final and held a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Xavier tied the contest with less than five minutes remaining.
Both teams had two more possessions, and Lewis Central managed to overcome a pair of errant snaps on punt attempts, forcing overtime with the game tied at 10.
Lewis Central scored on their second play of the first overtime, taking a 17-10 lead with a touchdown pass from Braylon Kammrad to Luciano Fidone.
"When I saw that ball coming, I just put my hands around it and kept my feet in bounds," Fidone said.
Xavier countered by tying, then scored on their drive in second overtime. However, Lewis Central extended the game with a gritty, roll-out touchdown from Kammrad to Brayden Loftin.
"I saw him moving in the back of the end zone, so I just tossed it up to him," Braylon Kammrad said.
"It was a broken play," Loftin echoed. "We work a scramble drill in practice. I found a hole in the defense, and he (Braylon) put it up there."
Then the lights went out.
The mishap with the UNI-Dome's lights prompted a 20-minute delay before the third overtime, creating a de facto intermission for both teams.
"We were game-planning," Kammrad said. "We schemed a little bit during that 20 minutes to get the four plays we like. It gave us some time to catch our breath, and it worked out."
The Titans came out of the delay well-rested. They needed only three plays to strike, with a quarterback keeper from Kammrad, similar to his go-ahead touchdown in their state quarterfinal win over Indianola.
"They loaded up in the box, so I just took it around outside and fought my way in," said Braylon Kammrad.
A mishap on the snap of the extra-point attempt convinced Fidone -- the holder -- to abort the try and scurry for a two-point attempt making the score 32-24 Lewis Central.
Only four plays and 10 yards stood between the Titans and their first state title.
Xavier rushed to the five on first down and got to the one on second, setting up two plays to get one yard.
The third-down try came up empty. Only one yard and one play now separated the Titans from supremacy.
On fourth down, linebacker Payton Ludington sniffed out Neal's attempted quarterback sneak and stymied him short of the goal-line, sealing the title and sending the Lewis Central faithful into a frenzy with a 32-24 win.
"You go back to week four, and we lost a game on a goal-line stand," said Coach Kammrad. "And then, in a state championship game, we were on the opposite side. The guys were absolutely phenomenal."
"They ran the same exact play the play before," said senior defensive end Nick Miller. "I told him (Ludington) to scooch up, and he did."
As you might expect with a state championship team, the Titans were rife with talent.
Kammrad threw for 2,506 yards and 25 touchdowns, Humpal had 1,432 yards and 24 touchdowns and Fidone (51 receptions for 740 yards and 11 touchdowns), Loftin (44 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns) and Humpal (33 receptions for 424 yards and three scores) were trusted pass-catchers.
Defensively, Iowa State commit Hunter Deyo, South Dakota commit Wyatt Hatcher and Northwest Missouri State pledge Nick Miller led the charge.
Deyo ultimately claimed the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Lineman of the Year honor.
"It still feels surreal," Deyo said about the state title. "It was a great feeling."
Miller was the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Defensive Player of the Year.
"We always talked about finishing the fight," Miller said. "We just had to finish it. We knew we were prepared condition-wise to play a game like that. We told ourselves it wasn't going to be over unless we made a stand. The guys glued together, and we stopped them."
Championship aspirations seemed bleak when the Titans made the 125-mile trek home from Indianola in week four, but nine straight wins, some revenge, adversity and a wild championship performance put a fitting bow on their memorable rollercoaster.
"It was a magical and incredible run," said Coach Kammrad. "There's not a whole lot of words. I'm just elated. I don't know that we could have written it any better."
