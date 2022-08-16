(Anita) -- The No. 4 team in KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown is the first of three state championship football teams from KMAland.
The CAM Cougars entered the 2021 season ready to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss to Fremont-Mills in a state quarterfinal.
The Cougars got some revenge in their season opener with a 48-6 win over Fremont-Mills.
"They are a tremendous program and well-coached," Coach Barry Bower said about F-M. "We said the little things would carry over. We had focus. I'm really proud of them. We went out, made plays and had fun."
"Definitely revenge," senior Colby Rich said. "We've been thinking about F-M all summer. It feels good. Especially against a team the caliber of Fremont-Mills."
As he would all season, senior Lane Spieker ran wild in the opener with 329 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries.
"We had the whole summer to think about it," Spieker said. "We were that close and knew we could do it. We knew we could do this year, too, so we've been putting in the work to make it to where we wanted to be."
Spieker scored rushing touchdowns of 12, 71, 11, 38 and 25 yards. The 71-yard scamper in the first quarter was a sight to behold and gave CAM a decisive 14-6 lead.
"We were running left, and everyone overflew," Spieker said. "I knew I had a pretty good chance of going back to the right. I had a couple of guys going with me and got some blocks to get into the end zone."
The Cougars continued their dominant ways with wins over Woodbine (76-20), West Harrison (52-14) and East Mills (78-7) to set up a top-five showdown with Audubon.
"When you have two teams that are probably in the top-five in the state of Iowa that are in the same district, that's pretty special," Bower said. "That's a lot of respect we have out for their program, and hopefully it's vice versa. Anytime that you can play a game of this magnitude, with the kids that they have, and the kids that we have, it's going to be a very special night."
It was indeed a special night for the Cougars as they rode a fast start to a 58-42 win.
Cade Ticknor made the first couple of scores possible picking up an interception and fumble in the first quarter.
"We knew coming into it, they had a high powered offense, and defensively we had to do something, and come up with some turnovers," Ticknor said. "Got a couple turnovers early and some big defensive stops, and I just thought our defense played really well tonight, considering how good of an offense they got."
CAM closed the regular season with wins over Exira-EHK (66-6), Coon Rapids-Bayard (82-22) and Boyer Valley (74-6).
The Cougars opened the postseason with a 66-0 win over East Mills to set up a rematch with Fremont-Mills.
The Knights led 12-8 at halftime, but CAM used a 32-0 run to grab the 46-20 win, advancing to a state quarterfinal.
"I'm just proud of the guys," Spieker said. "We just kept making plays. The first half was iffy, but we played in the second half like we know we can."
Spieker and his teammates made history six days later with a dominant 64-13 win over Newell-Fonda in a state quarterfinal to earn CAM their first ever state semifinal berth.
Spieker ran wild in the state quarterfinal with 396 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
"It's an indescribable feeling," Spieker exclaimed. "We were definitely good enough to go the past two years, but we just couldn't get over that hump. Coach Bower has been harping on us all year to get over this hump. I just can't describe how it feels to finally get there. But we're not done yet."
"It's an honor and privilege to be one of the final four teams," Bower said. "To see the joy on the kids' faces and the community member’s faces is an awesome sight to see."
Their semifinal opponent? Their old friend, Audubon.
The two squads staged a back-and-forth affair early on, but CAM posted a 44-point second half for a 66-29 victory, earning the Cougars a spot in the 8-Player State Championship Game.
"Words can't describe this moment," Spieker said. "It's special. It makes even more special playing for the community and Coach Bower. We knew it was going to be hard to beat Audubon twice. We just had to stay locked in and stick to our assignment."
What followed was a Thursday morning that will never be forgotten by the communities of Cumberland, Anita and Massena.
That's because the CAM football team found a way, through all sorts of adversity, to defeat Easton Valley 42-40 in the Class 8-Player state championship game.
"The words are indescribable," Bower said. "To be on top of this class is fantastic. We had a hard road to go, and these guys were awesome."
"The amount of work we put in to get here is unbelievable," Spieker said. "We came up short the past two years, and that put a chip on our shoulder. It's amazing to know I finished my senior season as a state champion."
Spieker's remarkable season earned him the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year honor for the second consecutive season. Spieker posted an astounding 3,986 all-purpose yards and accounted for 88 touchdowns.
“It means a lot to me,” Spieker said of the record-breaking numbers he put up in his senior season. “My name is the only one up there next to (those numbers), but the other guys deserve as much recognition as I do.”
On the defensive side, senior Joe Kauffman collected KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year honors after accumulating 116 tackles.
"We all worked really hard," Kauffman said. "Every senior wants to go out on top. It was a great feeling and a great season."
And the accolades didn't stop there. Coach Bower also collected the 2021 KMAland Football Coach of the Year accolade.
“To have the opportunity to win a state championship with this group of kids and with this community is awfully special,” Bower added. “You don’t do it by yourself. You do it with everybody. I don’t care who it is. Everybody has a piece of this.”
Top 50 Team Countdown
48. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley Boys Soccer
45. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
44. Clarinda Girls Cross Country
42. Elmwood-Murdock Girls Basketball
40. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys Basketball
39. Maryville Boys Cross Country
37. Elmwood-Murdock Volleyball
36. Lewis Central Girls Soccer
29. West Harrison Boys Basketball
26. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
22. Underwood Girls Basketball
21. Denison-Schleswig Boys Tennis
17. Martensdale-St. Marys Softball
14. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
11. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
9. Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
8. Lewis Central Girls Bowling
7. Ashland-Greenwood Boys Basketball
6. Platte Valley Girls Basketball
4. CAM Football