(KMAland) -- The No. 5 team on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown cemented themselves as a perennial KMAland power in 2022 with a second state title in three seasons.
The Titans' 2022 championship journey was years in the makings. After a state title in 2019, they missed out on opportunities in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID and a heartbreaking substate final loss.
"The 2020 season was tough," Coach James Driver said. "One could argue that was the best team I've been in charge of, but we'll never know."
"Losing that (2020) season and losing in a heartbreaking manner last year motivated these guys to work hard and hold each other accountable," Driver said. "They worked hard every day at practice, training and games."
Coach Driver's team entered 2022 determined to right the wrongs from the previous years.
"Each year, players have their own goals," Driver said. "But our team goals remain the same. We start with our short-term goals -- winning the conference and city. Hopefully, accomplishing those two will prepare us to have a late run and get us to the state tournament. The guys are putting in hard work."
The Titans left little doubt in 2022 with a 13-3 outing and a flawless record in the Hawkeye Ten.
"These guys played hard all season," Driver said. "We played a really difficult schedule. They came out, battled through these elements -- it feels good to be back."
Lewis Central opened postseason action with a 6-0 win over ADM and returned to Des Moines with a 2-0 win over Glenwood in a substate final.
LC opened the Class 2A State Tournament with a 2-0 win over Humboldt behind goals from Brayden Shepard and London McSorley.
“We knew [Humboldt] would come in tough,” Driver said. “They were undefeated for a reason and they’ve found ways to win all year. So we wanted to come in and set the tone early, which I felt like we did.”
Their winning ways continued in the semifinals with a victory over Newton.
“I feel like the guys came ready,” Driver said. “We were on the front foot for a lot of the first half. I really feel like we controlled the tempo and really controlled the game.”
The only thing standing between the Titans and a return to championship glory was Pella.
Lewis Central struck first, but Pella quickly tied it and controlled the first half. However, Lewis Central leaned on a pair of second-half goals from Colton Costello propelled the Titans to a 3-1 win and a second state title.
"Our offense has been phenomenal all season," Costello said. "We knew if we moved the ball, we were going to get goals."
"He has been a leader ever since he stepped into our program," Driver said. "He has been amazing."
Sophomore Brayden Shepard also found the net for the Titans. His goal came six minutes into the match.
"I dispossessed their holding man and made a backdoor run," Shepard said. "I just had to stay composed. And I finished."
Shepard and Costello were pivotal throughout the season with 17 and 10 goals, respectively.
Jonah Churchill led their offense with 18 goals and Boston Hensely added 10. Churchill, Costello, Hensley and Shepard played unselfish soccer with double-digit assists.
"We were working for each other," Driver said. "We were for each other. They were ready to rock and roll and did a great job."
Goalkeeper Will Devine made life tough for opposing offenses throughout the year with only nine goals allowed and 59 saves in 1,398 minutes.
The Titans' memorable championship run earned Coach Driver the 2022 KMAland Soccer Coach of the Year honor.
"The Coach of the Year Award is the ultimate team award," Driver said.
