(Conception Junction) -- The defending Missouri Class 1 state champion ran it back in 2022 with a dominant season.
The Platte Valley girls basketball team rose to the top in 2021 after a heart-breaking state finals loss in 2020. They entered 2022 with the hopes of another special year.
Coach Josh Pedersen's team raced to a 9-0 start with wins by over 31 points per game to run their win streak to 40 consecutive games.
"It was a great first chapter of the season," he said. "The girls worked hard in practice, and we continue to improve."
Glenwood eventually snapped Platte Valley's win streak at 52 games, but it didn't faze them as they rattled off two wins by 40 and 31 to close the regular season, and opened the postseason with dominant district wins over Mound City (65-11) and South Holt (50-22).
Their state tournament trip featured a little more drama, as they edged St. Joseph Christian (53-40) and Mercer (39-33) to return to Springfield.
"It's exciting," Pedersen said. "To make a run like this takes a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck. It's special."
In Springfield, Platte Valley returned to the state championship game with a 45-37 win over Leeton.
They ultimately ended their impressive season with a second consecutive state title, edging Delta, 63-50.
Maggie Collins -- the KMAland Missouri Player of the Year -- shined for Platte Valley throughout the season.
"I like to think I improved in every aspect of the game," she said. "I owe that to my coaches and teammates. They pushed me and made me better myself. My coaches have made sure I've had fun, and I think that's a big part of basketball."
Collins found success in the paint this season.
"Our offense is based on the fact we have so many different players that can do so many different things," she said. "A lot of the time, we (the posts) get the credit."
Collins, Jaclyn Pappert, Brylie Angle, Aubrey Mattson and Sarah Langford have led Platte Valley.
"It starts with the leadership we have on our team," Pedersen said. "The girls do a great job of focusing on the game and the moment. And they pull for each other and care for each other. That helps a lot, too."
