(KMAland) -- The final state champion bowling team from the Hawkeye Ten to get honored is the Lewis Central girls squad.
The Titans took on all challengers in 2021-22 with conference wins over Denison-Schleswig (2555-2524), Red Oak (2392-1852), Creston (2799-2003), Shenandoah (2963-2145). They were also the Council Bluffs City Meet champs and took first at the Hawkeye Ten Conference
“The season kind of started off a little slow for us,” Coach Paul Renshaw told KMA Sports. “We kind of gained momentum as the year went on. We went into the Hawkeye Ten and won the championship, rolled into districts and the girls have been red hot.”
The Titans qualified for state with a runner-up showing at state qualifying.
“Our first set of five, we were really tight,” he said. “You could tell with the girls faces. We were missing a lot of easy spares, and then after the first five I told the girls, ‘I’ve never seen such sad faces for six girls being at a mall.’”
Lewis Central’s district was contested at Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines, and Renshaw’s light-hearted joke suddenly turned things in his team’s favor.
“I said, ‘Let’s get back on it, do what we do and finish this,’” he said. “They came back, and we made it.”
At state, the Titans drew the No. 6 seed in Class 2A.
"We don't have the highest averages or scores," Renshaw said. "But if you get our girls in best three out of five, it's going to be tough to beat us. After qualifying, our girls wanted to go up against the top teams."
And they shined against the top teams. The Titans opened the tournament with LeMars. They won the first two games in the best-of-five format, but lost the next two to set up a nail-biting fifth game.
"The St. Albert boys were the first seed," Renshaw said. "They won the first two games and lost the next three games. I said that's not going to be us, ladies."
The pep talk worked, advancing the Titans into an all-Hawkeye Ten clash with Denison-Schleswig. They won all three games.
The Titans finished their championship run with another sweep, this time of Newton. Renshaw credits his team's championship run to their successful spare shooting.
"I told all girls all season long that strikes are for show and spares are for championships," he said. "It's true at any level. You don't have to strike every shot, but you have to make your spares. Our spare shooting was good."
Renshaw hopes his team's success sparks an outside interest in the bowling program.
"I hope more kids realize Lewis Central has a bowling program," he said.
Top 50 Team Countdown
48. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley Boys Soccer
45. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
44. Clarinda Girls Cross Country
42. Elmwood-Murdock Girls Basketball
40. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys Basketball
39. Maryville Boys Cross Country
37. Elmwood-Murdock Volleyball
36. Lewis Central Girls Soccer
29. West Harrison Boys Basketball
26. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
22. Underwood Girls Basketball
21. Denison-Schleswig Boys Tennis
17. Martensdale-St. Marys Softball
14. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
11. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
9. Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling