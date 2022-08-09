Denison-Schleswig Bowling champs
Photo: Denison-Schleswig Bowling/Twitter

(Denison) -- Up next on the Top 50 Team Countdown is the second of three state champion bowling teams from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. 

While the Denison-Schleswig boys had to battle through a salty Hawkeye Ten slate, Coach Shelby Brawner's team left little doubt at the state level. 

The Monarchs posted a 5-1 record in Hawkeye Ten action with wins over Lewis Central (3049-2810), Harlan (3265-2608), Shenandoah (2711-2651), Clarinda (2942-2869) and Red Oak (3041-2377). 

Denison-Schleswig ultimately finished second to St. Albert in a loaded Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament, but took first in their Class 2A State Qualifying Meet. 

The Monarchs bowled a 300 in the preliminary round and drew the No. 6 seed in the bracket-style format. 

“When we went into the bracket, we were talking about and compared it to March Madness,” Coach Shelby Brawner said. “There are upsets all the time, and we need to be that upset.”

The Monarchs upset No. 3 seed Ottumwa in four games to advance to the semis. In the semis, they bounced back from a first-game loss to North Scott with three consecutive wins in the semis to advance to the finals. 

Their championship bout with Oskaloosa had little drama as the Monarchs cruised to a title with a 200-157, 186-177, 195-161 win. 

“It really didn’t hit until the end there,” Brawner said. “The lanes were breaking down a little bit, things were changing and you could see both us and Oskaloosa struggling a little bit more than in the first two bracket (matches). That played big in those scores in that last game, and it came down to spares, really. Who could pick up their spares and not leave any open.”

Trey Brotherton, Harrison Dahm, Blake Polzin, Kyle Segebart, Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart contributed to the Monarchs' championship performance. 

TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN (UFR) -- No. 9

Top 50 Team Countdown 

50. Fremont-Mills Boys Golf

49. Sterling Girls Track 

48. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley Boys Soccer

47. Maryville Girls Soccer

46. Tri-Center Volleyball

45. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball 

44. Clarinda Girls Cross Country

43. Treynor Girls Golf 

42. Elmwood-Murdock Girls Basketball

41. Worth County Boys Track 

40. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys Basketball

39. Maryville Boys Cross Country 

38. Syracuse Volleyball

37. Elmwood-Murdock Volleyball

36. Lewis Central Girls Soccer

35. Riverside Girls Track 

34. CAM Baseball

33. Red Oak Boys Basketball 

32. AHSTW Boys Basketball

31. Maryville Boys Golf 

30. Missouri Valley Wrestling

29. West Harrison Boys Basketball 

28. Logan-Magnolia Wrestling

27. Underwood Wrestling

26. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country

25. Stanberry Boys Basketball 

24. Underwood Girls Soccer

23. Clarinda Girls Tennis 

22. Underwood Girls Basketball

21. Denison-Schleswig Boys Tennis 

20. Lewis Central Baseball

19. Glenwood Girls Basketball 

18. Southeast Warren Softball

17. Martensdale-St. Marys Softball

16. Platte Valley Baseball

15. Worth County Football 

14. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer

13. Auburn Boys Basketball

12. Shenandoah Boys Bowling

11. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball

10. Twin Cedars Softball 

9. Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.