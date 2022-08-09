(Denison) -- Up next on the Top 50 Team Countdown is the second of three state champion bowling teams from the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
While the Denison-Schleswig boys had to battle through a salty Hawkeye Ten slate, Coach Shelby Brawner's team left little doubt at the state level.
The Monarchs posted a 5-1 record in Hawkeye Ten action with wins over Lewis Central (3049-2810), Harlan (3265-2608), Shenandoah (2711-2651), Clarinda (2942-2869) and Red Oak (3041-2377).
Denison-Schleswig ultimately finished second to St. Albert in a loaded Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament, but took first in their Class 2A State Qualifying Meet.
The Monarchs bowled a 300 in the preliminary round and drew the No. 6 seed in the bracket-style format.
“When we went into the bracket, we were talking about and compared it to March Madness,” Coach Shelby Brawner said. “There are upsets all the time, and we need to be that upset.”
The Monarchs upset No. 3 seed Ottumwa in four games to advance to the semis. In the semis, they bounced back from a first-game loss to North Scott with three consecutive wins in the semis to advance to the finals.
Their championship bout with Oskaloosa had little drama as the Monarchs cruised to a title with a 200-157, 186-177, 195-161 win.
“It really didn’t hit until the end there,” Brawner said. “The lanes were breaking down a little bit, things were changing and you could see both us and Oskaloosa struggling a little bit more than in the first two bracket (matches). That played big in those scores in that last game, and it came down to spares, really. Who could pick up their spares and not leave any open.”
Trey Brotherton, Harrison Dahm, Blake Polzin, Kyle Segebart, Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart contributed to the Monarchs' championship performance.
