(Corning) -- Southwest Valley has maneuvered through a rigorous Pride of Iowa Conference to the tune of a 7-6 record.
The Timberwolves are 7-6 with wins over Stanton, CAM (twice), East Mills, Bedford, Mount Ayr and Red Oak, while their losses came to Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, West Central Valley, Wayne, Griswold and Central Decatur.
"Overall, we've played some good games and some good softball," Coach Elizabeth Johnson said. "But we've had a couple of games where we started slow. We're working on our consistency. We're pretty young, with only one senior and junior. Consistency is a big thing, but we've won most of the games we should win."
Johnson hopes her team can learn from the ups and downs of playing in a Pride of Iowa Conference that features three state-ranked teams: Southeast Warren, Wayne and Martensdale-St. Marys.
"It's good for the younger girls to see that high level of softball and have something to work toward," she said. "I feel we're getting better every year."
The Timberwolves shuffled many pieces around at the start of the year and had many new faces in the lineup. However, senior Ryanne Mullen and junior Haidyn Top have been constants the past few years. The pair are the only two upperclassmen on the roster.
Mullen and Top lead their batting efforts. Mullen has a .455 average with five RBI, while Top hits .429 with a team-high 14 RBI and five extra-base hits. The pair have also been the T-Wolves' go-to pitchers. Top has thrown 34 2/3 innings with a 3.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts, while Mullen has a 4.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 33 innings.
"They're very consistent at the plate," Johnson said. "They're swinging at good pitches and are disciplined. Haidyn's pitching has improved significantly. Ryanne is always consistent. It's been awesome for us getting to use both of them interchangeably."
Evy Marlin hits .417, while Madeline Bevington, Sadie Groszkrueger, Ada Lund, Morgan Shuler, Lily Anderson, Deklyn Mullen and Katey Lillie have also been staples of the lineup.
Southwest Valley returns to action Wednesday night against Tri-Center. They close the week with Essex (Thursday) and Lenox (Friday). Next week's slate features matchups with Southeast Warren (Tuesday), Clarinda (Wednesday), Nodaway Valley (June 14th), Mount Ayr (June 15th) and the ACGC/Audubon Tournament (June 16th).
"We'll work to get better defensively," Johnson said. "We're always working on getting better, especially with the younger girls. We need to be more consistent at the plate."
Hear more from Coach Johnson below.