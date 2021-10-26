(Ashland) -- Top-ranked and top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood enters the state playoffs with a perfect 9-0 mark.
The Bluejays have fought through plenty of injury adversity while outscoring their nine opponents by a combined 288 to 66 on the season.
“We talk to kids that we’re going to embrace everything that we earn,” Ashland-Greenwood head coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “Having an undefeated season is something special. It’s something that these kids can draw upon and look back on and feel a sense of pride.”
While the sense of accomplishment is certainly real for the Bluejays, Coach Thompson says their goal isn’t to be No. 1 right now. It’s to be there in the end.
First thing is first, though, with a tougher-than-usual 1/16 matchup against Adams Central (6-3). The Patriots were last year’s C1 runner-up and ended Ashland-Greenwood’s season in the state quarterfinals.
“They do have some of those players back,” Thompson said. “They have a very aggressive line, offensively and defensively, and Hyatt Collins is back there at running back.”
Collins – a junior – has gone for 1,096 yards this season, scoring 13 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.
“Very powerful, very tough,” Thompson said. “He’s going to be a handful. They do seem to spread the ball around like us. There’s not one guy you can kind of pinpoint. I think it’s kind of similar teams on paper, and to be honest, it’s probably going to be a heck of a game.”
The Ashland-Greenwood offense certainly has their share of weapons to rely on. Sophomore quarterback Dane Jacobsen has thrown for 1,187 yards and 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season. His top target has been track superstar Evan Shepard, who has 35 grabs for 593 yards and seven scores in his senior year.
Further, the running game has been powered behind junior Nathan Upton and his 715 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore Drake Zimmerman (497 yards, 6 TD) and junior Logan Sobota (308 yards, 4 TD) have also been key on the ground for the Bluejays.
It’s the defense, though, that has really starred throughout the course of the year, keeping opponents to an average of just 7.3 points per game. Sobota (60 tackles), freshman Thomas Spears (51 tackles) and junior Luke Lambert (50 tackles, 6.0 TFL) continue to fight for the team lead in tackles while senior Carter Washburn has a team-best seven interceptions.
“With (Adams Central’s) line, we’re going to have win the line of scrimmage more times than not,” Thompson said. “They’re comfortable getting two, three yards a pop and keep moving the ball. Number two, there’s going to be a momentum shift at some point in time. Our kids have done a great job all year of staying balanced and even keel, and we just need to fight that to overcome.
“Our kids have stepped up to the challenge every week. As long as they stay balanced and just know that the game is full of plays, I think that’s very important.”
Matt Hays will have reports from the Ashland-Greenwood/Adams Central matchup on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Thompson linked below.