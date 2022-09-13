(Council Bluffs) -- One of the biggest games across the state will take place in KMALand Friday, as Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central (3-0) hosts Class 4A No. 4 Indianola (3-0) in a non-district bout.
The Titans’ offense flexed their muscles in a 49-27 trouncing of Norwalk (2-1) on the road in week three.
“I think the biggest thing for us was just the consistency all around, from every guy that was on the field,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Execution, attention to detail, physicality all across the board. We challenged each one of our guys from the week prior… they stepped up to the challenge.”
The biggest storyline following Lewis Central’s dominant offensive performance was the return of running back Jonathan Humpal, who had been limited due to an ankle sprain in the Titans’ Week 0 game against Underwood.
Humpal came back with a roar, as he rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against a Norwalk defense that had allowed just 210 total rushing yards in its previous two games combined.
“[Humpal] was needed,” Kammrad said. “We’d been waiting for that because it’s just another added dimension to our offense. To have a running back of his caliber just allows us to do a lot of different things… this was really his first game back and it’s really nice to have him back at full speed.”
With Humpal reassuming his major role in the backfield, the Titans displayed their full range of offensive versatility.
Quarterback Braylor Kammrad threw for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns, completing a sharp 82% of his pass attempts while also finding the end zone twice on the ground.
“For [Braylon], as a three-year starter for us, the game is just really slowing down for him,” Justin Kammrad said. “He’s able to, within our RPO game, identify where he needs to get the ball to and whether he’s gonna hand it off or keep it or throw it… his leadership and his command of our offense on Friday night was much-needed.”
Receiver Curtis Witte filled up the stat sheet as well, with 10 catches for 150 yards and a score, while Luciano Fidone recorded four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m excited about our receivers and the progress they’ve made,” Kammrad said. “Obviously, we knew coming back what [Fidone] was gonna be able to do and [Witte] has really stood out and done some really nice things. We’re still trying to grow up in that area, but the type of production that we’ve gotten from the guys that we’ve been rolling out there has been really, really good for us.”
The Titans now gear up for a home date with another top team in Class 4A, Indianola.
Indianola defeated perennial powerhouse Pella 33-19 a week ago and will look to dethrone Lewis Central as the top-ranked team in the class Friday.
“[Indianola] is a very good football team,” Kammrad said. “We know they’re gonna be very well coached up and they're gonna scheme us really well.”
Lewis Central and Indianola played twice in 2021. When the two squads met in the regular season, the Indians shut down the Titan offense en route to a 14-9 victory. Two months later, Lewis Central avenged that loss with a 35-0 rout in the state quarterfinals.
The Indians’ offense is led by dual-threat QB Bennett Brueck and dynamic RB Matthew Edgington, who have combined for over 1,000 all-purpose yards.
“[Indianola] does a great job on ball security,” Kammrad said. “They do a great job of managing drives. Defensively, they’re not gonna give you a whole lot, so we just gotta take what they’re gonna give us.”
Defense is where Indianola hangs its hat, as the Indians have allowed just 18 points per game through the first three weeks in wins over Pella, Glenwood and Ankeny Centennial.
“This [game] is huge for us heading into our district play in terms of finding out who the guys are that are gonna make plays for us going forward,” Kammrad said. “It’s a great opportunity to see how we truly measure up. Indianola is a top-10 team, a really good football team and who knows, maybe we see them again later in the playoffs. We just have to be prepared, and our kids will be.”
Lewis Central hosts Indianola Friday at 7 P.M. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have the call live on the KMA video stream.
Hear the full interview with Kammrad below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.