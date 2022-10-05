(Rosendale) -- Two of the top three teams in Missouri 8-Player get together in Albany on Friday evening.
Top-ranked North Andrew (6-0) puts their perfect mark on the line against another undefeated standout in No. 3 ranked Albany (6-0).
“When you see them defeat Worth County and Platte Valley, it puts you on alert,” North Andrew head coach Dwayne Williams told KMA Sports about this week’s opponent. “They’re on a roll right now and playing really good football.”
The Cardinals have also played some fantastic football themselves this season, largely dominating their first six opponents, including a 54-6 win over Stanberry in Week 6. One year after an uncharacteristic 6-5 season beset by injuries, Coach Williams’ team is taking advantage of improved health.
“We were just beat up all last year,” Williams said. “Starting the season off, we got five guys back (that would have been starters last year). Getting those guys back and getting into the flow of things (has helped). We struggled with King City (in Week 1), but a lot of those guys hadn’t played in a year. Once we got that out of the way and settled in, we’ve done a great job.”
The North Andrew weapons on offense is bound to get your head spinning. Three different players have rushed for at least 320 yards, and they are averaging 8.3 yards per carry as a team. Senior Hayden Ecker – one of those that missed much of last year – has 782 yards and 15 touchdowns while sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville has 567 yards and nine scores on the ground.
“We run a lot of option, so we’ve got fullback Andrew Goff as well,” Williams said. “He had to play a little guard for us last year due to injuries, but we feel we have a three-headed monster with him back in the backfield. Billy Atkins, our backup tailback, rushed for 100 yards in the St. Joe Christian game. He’d be starting for a lot of teams. We’ve been able to stay healthy.”
And if that isn’t enough, senior Dawson Eychaner has returned to the fold as a top receiving option. He has six catches for 202 yards and five touchdowns in the two games he has played.
While North Andrew has plenty to worry about on offense, Albany also has a dynamic offensive team. There are plenty of weapons to worry about, but it’s the quarterback Kemper Cline most coaches mention immediately when talking about the Warriors.
“(Cline) is a fantastic football player on both sides of the ball,” Williams said. “He’s a fantastic defender, and he’s so tough to defend. He can run and throw. He scrambles around and finds guys on the scramble drill. He does a fantastic job.”
Cline has 734 yards passing and 734 yards rushing while accounting for 25 offensive touchdowns on the season. Defensively, senior Truman Runnels has Coach Williams’ attention.
“We’ve had to try to handle him the last couple years,” Williams said, “and he’s a lot to deal with.”
Runnels leads Albany with 62 total tackles and has added 3.0 tackles for loss on the season. Finally, Coach Williams knows he will have to be on his game as well on Friday night, as Albany Coach Doug Fountain is well known for his well-coached and well-prepared teams.
“Coach Fountain does a good job of getting the matchups he wants,” Williams said. “We hearken this game back to 2020. Both teams we replaying good football, and it came down to a last-second score for us to win it. We kind of feel like this week is going to look a like that.”
Ryan Kissell will have reports from the Albany/North Andrew showdown on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the Week 7 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Williams below.