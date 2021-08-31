(Stanberry) -- The top-ranked 8-player team in Missouri flexed their muscles on Friday night. Stanberry rolled to a 58-22 win over Appleton City, getting all 384 of their yards from the ground game.
Sophomore Tucker Schieber had 135 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and junior Gavin Cameron, sophomore Brayden Hahn, freshman Decker Heyde and senior Ethan Oldham combined for another 205 and three scores.
“Tucker and Gavin in the backfield did a great job as starters,” Stanberry coach Shane Hilton told KMA Sports. “Tuck has really good vision. If there’s a little hole to see (he gets through it), a couple of those runs I’m not sure how he stayed in bounds. Once he gets north and south, he’s pretty tough to stop.”
While the ball carriers get credited with the yardage, Coach Hilton says the offensive line deserves plenty of credit.
“They’re experienced,” he said. “That’s been probably our biggest negative the last couple years. They were inexperienced, but now they’re three and four year starters. They made some pretty big holes out there.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs forced a pair of turnovers and had 5.0 tackles for loss, led by freshman Cooper Adcock, who had 2.0 TFLs and led the team – along with Hahn – with 7.0 total tackles.
“I thought we played really well,” Hilton said of the defense. “They got a couple on our JV when we broke down on assignments, but you’re expecting some of that. We’re quite a bit more experienced on defense. All those freshmen and sophomores have rolled into the junior and senior role, and the communication was great. When you’re lined up pre-snap, you’ve got half the battle whooped, and I don’t think we had any mishaps with that.”
With one test down, the Bulldogs move into week two against fellow 1-0 Albany. The Warriors handled Osceola, 68-18, to open the season.
“They look solid,” Hilton said. “We played against them in the jamboree, and I thought defensively they were ahead of the game. They’ve got (Kemper Cline) at quarterback, and he had a heck of a game (against Osceola).”
Cline – a junior – threw just five times for 33 yards and a touchdown, but he went off on the ground, carrying just seven times for 207 yards and six touchdowns.
“That’s something we’ll obviously have to prepare for,” Hilton said. “Coach (Doug) Fountain always has them ready to roll there. You never have to worry about them when it comes to attention to detail and execution.”
Adding to the matchup on Friday is the rivalry factor. The two communities are situated about 13 miles apart, but it’s a rivalry that has gone the way of the Bulldogs nine times in their 10 meetings since 2014. However, the last two were split and the matchup last September was a narrow 38-34 win for Coach Hilton’s crew.
“We have to stop them throwing the ball,” Hilton said. “Last year, they found something with getting a few guys out of the backfield with motion and got us looking and guessing. We need to stay assignment sound and not worry about the smoke show.
“Defensively, they’re going to put a bunch of big guys up in the box and try to have us move them. We have to stick with what we want to do, but still be willing to get out of our box a little bit. You don’t want to ram your head against the wall all night long.”
Morgan Guyer will have reports from Stanberry on Friday evening, as the Bulldogs and Warriors renew their rivalry. Listen to all of KMA’s week two coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the full interview with Coach Hilton linked below.