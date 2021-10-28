(Sterling) -- The Sterling football team had little trouble in the regular season, but they don't expect the same result in the postseason, which they open on Friday.
The Jets cruised through the regular season at 8-0, outscoring opponents 395-87, and are ranked No. 1 in Class D-6 by the Omaha World-Herald.
"We feel pretty good at this point," said Sterling Coach Brent Heusman. "We are as healthy as we've been all season, and we have things going in the right direction."
Heusman feels his team is ready for the postseason.
"They are excited," he said. "They've done a good job of focusing on one game at a time, but they've remained focused on each Friday night. Now they can focus on the playoffs. The postseason definitely has a different feel. We'll see what happens."
The Jets returned several pieces from last year's state runner-up squad.
"You always hear the mantra about unfinished business," Heusman said. "I don't know if we ever said that this year, but the goal all year has been to get back to Kearney and try to redeem what didn't happen for us last year."
Sterling begins their championship quest on Friday when they face Spalding Academy in a Class D-6 postseason opener. The Shamrocks are 7-1 on the season behind an electric rushing attack.
"They are by far the most athletic team we've seen this year," Heusman said. "They fly to the ball and have team speed. Their matchup could cause us some trouble."
The Shamrocks lean heavily on the ground game, led by the duo of Dawson Murphy (916 yards, 14 touchdowns) and Daniel Diessner (799 yards, 14 scores).
"They both have the same skillset," Heusman said. "The biggest thing is going to be doing our job and defense and taking the correct angles. I like to think we will have things ready by Friday, but it's going to be a heckuva challenge for us. Hopefully, we will be prepared."
Heusman hopes his team can combat Spalding Academy's run game with one of their own, with Tanner McDonald and Andrew Richardson paving the way up front.
"The run game is probably our bread and butter," he said. "They've come through for us, and I don't see why we would change it up at this point. Our seniors understand what is at stake."
Kent Larsen will be in Sterling on Friday. Check out KMA Sports' postseason coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.