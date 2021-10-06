(Sterling) -- A state-ranked battle ascends on Sterling, Nebraska Friday evening as the top-ranked Jets (5-0 overall, 1-0 6-Man District 1) host No. 10 Pawnee City (4-1, 2-0).
Sterling – one year removed from a state championship berth – will look for continued dominance on Friday after outscoring their first five foes 304 to 52.
“Out of our five games, four of them we were able to take care of business fairly easily,” Coach Brent Heusman told KMA Sports. “We knew Parkview Christian was going to be a dogfight, and that turned out to be the case.”
While last year’s team was built around a three-person senior class, this year’s squad is a bit more experienced in their senior group.
“We have four seniors who start that are returning starters,” Heusman said. “Those four guys have been through the wars. They started this off when they were freshmen. That was the first year of six-man (for Sterling), and they’ve come through the battles. They put in a lot of work and time in the weight room. They’re definitely reaping the rewards of their hard work and time they put in.”
Among the standouts in the senior class are running back/linebacker Kody Goracke, quarterback/safety Garrett Hier and linemen Tanner McDonald, Andrew Richardson and Bryce Urwin.
“These juniors and seniors, especially, when they were seventh and eighth graders (were talented),” Heusman said. “We’ve got two big classes in our junior and senior classes, and it’s always nice to have big upperclassmen classes to work with. The guys have definitely put in a lot of work.”
Pawnee City has also seen plenty of success this season with 311 points scored in just five games played. Their lone loss came in a 54-36 battle with Parkview Christian, but they’ve scored over 70 points in a trio of games this season. Much of that success starts on the ground, where they’ve gone for 1,550 yards.
“They like to pound the football at you,” Heusman noted. “We knew coming back from last year this was going to be a big one. We expect a tough battle on Friday night. They’ll want revenge from last year. They’ve probably circled this one on their calendar.”
Sterling rolled to a 59-18 win over an Indians team that went 3-5 in regular season play last season. However, plenty of talent is back, led by junior Andy Maloley, who has 657 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior Kyle Gyhra (377 yards, 5 TD) and freshman Anthony Kling (364 yards, 9 TD) have also been key to the Pawnee City running game.
“The Maloley kid is the biggest thing,” Heusman said. “He’s a hard-nosed tough running back. We’re going to have our hands full trying to slow him down. They also have a couple kids back from last year that we keyed on. We knew they were all sophomores and juniors. Now that they’re juniors and seniors, they’re going to be that much tougher to deal with.”
Kent Larsen will be in Sterling providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight for all of the week seven coverage.