(Rosendale) -- Top-ranked and undefeated North Andrew opens postseason play Friday evening with a rematch against Grand River Conference rival Stanberry.
The Cardinals (9-0), who have a forfeit win of their nine victories, are winning games by an average of over five touchdowns, leaving them as the clear favorite to win this year’s state championship. Even with the dominance, Coach Dwyane Williams tells KMA Sports there are still some things to clean up.
“We started off with a little bit of a turnover problem,” Williams said. “I don’t want to jinx us, but I think we’ve kind of corrected that. Our pass defense has played some really good quarterbacks in Albany and Worth County, so we have to clean some things up there. We feel, in the playoffs, we will be a little more solid on the back end.
“I feel like the guys fell into the trap of trying to make plays rather than just playing defense, and there is a difference in that for us. We kind of went back to some of those things. I feel like closing out the season, we got a good win over Worth County, and we’re in a good position. But it’s going to be tough. Our district is just brutal.”
To Coach Williams’ point, Class 8-Player District 4 features four of the top five teams in the state rankings and another in the top eight. The good news for North Andrew is they had a week to rest and refine things after receiving an opening-round bye this past Friday.
“We go back to the fundamentals,” Williams said of the time off. “We treat it like camp where we’re reinstalling some of our base stuff. We really go back to the basics and treat it like a week of camp. We work on tackling, blocking, foot work and fundamentals. It’s a good opportunity to clean up some bad habits that have formed.”
With a week of going back to the basics gone, the Cardinals will now turn their attention to making a deep run in the postseason. One of the state’s most prolific 8-Player programs, North Andrew has won six state titles and have seven state runner-up finishes.
First up is a familiar foe in Stanberry (4-5). The two teams played in a Week 6 matchup in late September with the Cardinals rolling to a 54-6 win.
“We kind of jumped on them early and got them out of their rhythm,” Williams remembers. “We’ve got to do that again.”
Williams says he has been preaching to his team to not overlook the Bulldogs, despite their 48-point win from earlier this year.
“You’ve got to give them the respect they deserve,” he said. “You know they’re going to show up prepared, and we’ve got to do what we did last time. Get them out of rhythm and get them into things they don’t want to do.”
It’s no secret, what both sides like to do is run the ball. For North Andrew, senior Hayden Ecker has put together another fine season with 1,274 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games. Sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville has been a dual-threat with 828 yards rushing, 842 yards passing and 31 total offensive touchdowns.
“We have to stick to our game plan,” Williams added. “Run the ball. Everybody knows that, and we have to do those things to put us in a good position.”
Finally, Williams will be ready for any in-game adjustments that need to be made.
“Teams adjust,” he said in reference to Stanberry making some changes from their earlier loss. “No matter how much you preach, you can’t get every kid to understand you can’t overlook anybody. But we’ve been bringing it up this week. That last score doesn’t matter. We’ve got to play good football.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Williams below.