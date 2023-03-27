(Logan) -- For years, Logan-Magnolia football has been driven by their success along the line of scrimmage. Many great players have come through the program to lead that success. However, none of them have received the type of recruiting interest junior Grant Brix is picking up right now.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle has 22 Division I offers that range from local (Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska) to regional (Kansas State, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri) to national (Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Miami) and everywhere else in between.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” Brix told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “I haven’t digested it all yet. I’m still kind of in the process of it right now, but it’s definitely a blessing and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
According to 247Sports, Brix is the No. 1 player in the state of Iowa for the Class of 2024. The gaudy rankings don’t stop there, as he ranks No. 9 at offensive tackle and is the 118th-ranked prospect overall in the country.
“They like the way I bend,” Brix said of what he’s hearing from coaches and recruiting experts. “The way I get off the ball and the way I make contact when I get off the ball. The way I finish blocks.”
Brix has been plenty impressive on his way to earning the lofty rankings and offers, but the most enticing part of his game might be that he’s still in the process of learning the game. To that point, he just started playing football when he was in eighth grade.
“I had a lot of fun with it,” he said. “Then, ninth grade year was a bit of a challenge. I realized I enjoyed getting hit in the mouth and getting back up and keep on going. I enjoyed that, and I wanted to continue with it.”
Brix went to several football camps following his freshman year, but that was nothing compared with the 11 that he went to after his sophomore campaign. Most of those, according to Brix, were Power Five camps. At the last camp at Kansas State, he received his first Power Five offer. That only started the ball rolling in his recruiting process.
At this stage, Brix is getting out and visiting as many schools as he can, learning about the football and academic programs while mingling with many of the other recruits across the nation.
“This spring, I’ve taken (a visit) to Iowa, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Kansas State and Nebraska,” he said. “Then, coming up in two weeks, I have Pitt, Penn State and then Tennessee, Iowa State, Minnesota and Notre Dame.”
His most recent visit to Nebraska was a bit of a national story with new head coach Matt Rhule and his staff welcoming a star-studded group of recruits to campus this past weekend. That included the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola.
“It was a good time,” Brix said. “I really haven’t connected with that many recruits on one visit. It was kind of crazy. We got to do some fun stuff with each other. We went and watched a baseball game. It was fun and a good opportunity.”
As one of the top recruits in the nation, Brix says he does have a tentative timeline on making his decision. He hopes to make the call before the start of his senior year, but he prefaces that he won’t force it. As it pertains to the decision, Brix will be weighing at least three factors.
“Building a good relationship with possible future teammates is a good start,” he said. “Then obviously connecting well with the position coach and then the academics.”
Listen to much more with Brix from Monday’s UFR in the full interview below.