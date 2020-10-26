(Ashland) -- An undefeated season helped Ashland-Greenwood nab the top seed in the Class C-1 state playoff bracket.
The Bluejays (9-0) wrapped up their regular season this past Friday with a 47-6 win over Platteview.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” Coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “We didn’t know what to expect this year. We had a bunch of kids that hadn’t played a lot of time together, and to put something like this together is crazy.”
The Jays have been well-tested throughout the rare uninterrupted schedule, handing losses to other playoff teams Auburn, Wayne and Wahoo, including the latter two on the road.
“This team has been very unselfish,” Thompson added. “We’ve had players go down, come back, go down, come back and nobody has batted an eye. We’ve plugged people in and helped each other out. They don’t care who gets the limelight or acknowledgement.”
Much of that limelight has belonged to Nebraska walk-on commit and running back Matthew Schuster, who has rushed for 1,129 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, Schuster has missed the last two games, and fellow senior Grant Buller has filled in impressively.
Buller had 122 yards and three touchdowns in a week eight win over Louisville and then churned for 112 yards and a score in their final win. Without specific mention of Schuster’s availability in the playoffs, Thompson says he feels good about the health of his team.
“You get some injuries like anyone does,” he said. “There are some bumps and bruises. Some more serious than that. We’ve got a few guys close to coming back, and I think we’re really close (to full strength).”
Their first round opponent this Friday night will be Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The No. 16 seed in the C-1 bracket, the Raiders have posted a solid 7-2 record with tight losses to Wayne and Fort Calhoun their only letdowns.
“Offensively, they’re very multiple,” Coach Thompson said. “They have a talented backfield and some receivers that can make plays at any time. They use a lot of motions and misdirection to get your eyes trained somewhere else.”
On the other side of the ball, Coach Thompson says LVSS is known for some unique looks that could cause some issues for the Ashland-Greenwood offense.
“Their defense is going to pose a little different problem for us,” he said. “We’ll need to adjust to that as soon as possible. We’re excited for the challenge, and the kids are excited to get back out there to see what we can do in round one.”
Derek Howard will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening from Ashland.
