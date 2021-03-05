(Des Moines) -- Despite a strong start, the Exira-EHK Spartans saw their season come to a close Friday afternoon at the expense of top-seeded Bishop Garrigan in a Class 1A state semifinal.
The Spartans (24-1) fell to the Golden Bears 57-35.
"Our goal was to keep the game in the 40s," Coach Tom Petersen said. "It was just one of those days. When you play a team of that caliber, you got to have some things go your way. Unfortunately, they didn't."
"I thought we played with our hearts and left it all on the court," an emotional Mollie Rasmussen said following the game.
The Spartans' bid for an upset of the Class 1A favorite fell short in large part to their shooting woes as they shot 26 percent from the field and only 3 of 23 (13%) from deep.
"If our shots fall, we are right there," Coach Petersen said. "We had some good looks. It is what it is."
Defensively, the Spartans hardly had an answer for Garrigan's three-headed monster of Audi Crooks, Molly Joyce and Kaylyn Myers.
Crooks -- a 6-foot-3 sophomore with multiple Division I offers -- controlled the paint for the Golden Bears with 17 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.
Joyce tallied 17 points and buried two 3-pointers.
Meyers added 10 and passed three assists.
The Golden Bears (25-1) advance to Saturday night's Class 1A title game against Newell-Fonda -- a rematch of last year's classic, which Newell-Fonda won.
"We knew exactly what they were going to do," Petersen said. "But it's easier said than done. I wouldn't change the game plan if we had to come out and play them again. They're a great basketball team, but I wouldn't hesitate to play them again."
Exira-EHK took an early 9-5 lead, but Garrigan scored the final four of the first quarter, tying it at 9.
In the second, Garrigan outscored Exira-EHK 22-7 to take a 31-16 halftime lead. The Spartans could never get closer in the second half, ending their season at 24-1.
Rasmussen led the Spartans with nine points. Quinn Grubbs added eight and Shay Burmeister posted six.
Grubbs, who is still recovering from a knee injury, played five minutes and scored two more points in a career that featured 942.
"I love that kid," Petersen said. "She has done so much for our program over the last four years. The best compliment I can give her is that I hope my daughter learns a lot for her."
The loss brings the Exira-EHK's feel-good season to an end. The Spartans only had eight players on their roster and lost their lone senior, Tatum Grubbs, for most of the year with an injury, but still found a way to reach the state tournament and win a game in Des Moines.
"This is a group of kids that never gave up," Petersen said. "They did more with less. As screwed up of a year as this has been, it's probably one of my most memorable seasons as a coach."
The complete interviews with Rasmussen and Coach Petersen can be viewed below.