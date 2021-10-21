(Nebraska City) -- For the seventh consecutive season, 18th time since 2000 and 26th in program history, Lourdes Central Catholic is a postseason football qualifier. Although this year, they enter as one of the favorites to claim the Class D-1 championship.
"We feel pretty good," said head coach Jon Borer. "Luckily, we have not been bitten by the injury bug. We just have to be ready and keep moving forward."
The Knights wrapped up their regular season with an 81-20 thrashing of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. They scored 44 points in the first quarter and 67 in the first half, allowing many of their younger players to see a hefty chunk of varsity minutes, which could pay dividends down the road.
"The thing I liked the most was how our JV players played at the end of the game," Borer said. "We haven't finished games well, but I was happy with how they played."
Lourdes' starters have been efficient, winning by an average of 42 points per game. Nebraska walk-on Blake Miller grabs the headlines with his 2,226 total yards and 46 touchdowns, but he also has several experienced pieces around him.
"We have 12 seniors on this team," Borer said. "A lot of kids have stepped up."
The Knights enter the postseason ranked No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald's D-1 ratings and drew the top seed in the Eastern Bracket. It wouldn't surprise many if Lourdes ends the year with a state championship, but Borer and his team want to keep the same approach that has been successful for them up to this point.
"Every time we step on the field, we have to be better than we were the last time," he said. "If we stay focused on that and not any of the other stuff, I really believe we can make a run here, but there's a lot of good teams in D-1. It's going to be a challenging road for everyone in the class. We have to approach each day like we have been."
Thayer Central is up next for Lourdes. The Titans are diverse on offense. Quarterback Brenner McLaughlin has 883 yards and 11 scores, while freshman running back Sam Souerdyke posted 908 yards and 15 scores.
"They are similar to Freeman and Johnson-Brock," Borer said. "They pose some definite challenges that we have to prepare for. They definitely want to run the football, but their quarterback is accurate and does some good things in the passing game. We've been disciplined on our assignments, and we have to do that again."
The Titans' defense has forced 14 turnovers this year -- including five picks from Souerdyke.
"We have to be careful with the football," Borer said. "They're a good football team. We have to be ready to play. If we execute and protect the football, we have a good shot."
Thayer Central/Lourdes Central Catholic is a 6:30 kickoff at Pioneer Field in Nebraska City on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Coach Borer below.