(Falls City) -- Top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart will play on the road in round two of the Class D-2 playoffs.
The top-seeded team in the bracket, the Irish (7-1) will travel to No. 16 seeded Creighton (7-2) after a 60-14 win over Fullerton in the opening round.
“We played really well offensively,” Coach Doug Goltz told KMA Sports. “The only time we didn’t really scores was on a couple times they stopped us on fourth down. Defensively, we gave up quite a bit of passing yardage, but we were mostly able to keep them out of the end zone. Overall, it was a good first round win.”
Prior to the second round, the NSAA re-seeded the remaining teams and the remaining contests will be played on Friday nights – a change from years past.
“The biggest thing is you feel like you have extra time now to get ready,” Goltz said. “When we were going every six days basically trying to play five games in four weeks, it means you were practicing on Saturday and Sundays. Now, with it back to Friday nights, it allows you to get ready and get kids healed up in time.”
Sacred Heart will look to continue their five-game win streak when Creighton comes in for a 4:00 kickoff on Friday. The Bulldogs are down from Class D-1 and are making their 22nd playoff appearance.
“Year in and year out they are a very great program,” Goltz said. “They’ve gone to the playoffs 20 straight years, and they were D-1 state champs two years ago. They’re a couple touchdowns from being the No. 1 seed and an undefeated team. It’s really going to be a tough matchup.”
Goltz says physicality will be the name of the game on Friday afternoon, as Creighton is one of the most physical teams they’ve seen this year. There’s also the matter of slowing down Creighton quarterback Sam Vortherms.
“We’ve got to be able to slow (him down),” Goltz said. “They run him a lot, and he does a good job running the football. Our kids are going to have to be on their toes defensively.
“Offensively, just be able to block them. They’re very physical, and they do a very good job of getting off blocks. We’re going to have to do a really good job that way because their players really get to the football and attack it.”
Listen to the full interview with Goltz linked below.