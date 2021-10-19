(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team was one of the last qualifiers for the 8-player playoffs. Now they hope to shock the state when they take on one of the championship favorites.
The Wolverines closed the postseason with a tough 44-18 loss to Stanton-Essex on Friday.
"Our game started with the worst-case scenario," said co-head coach Claude Lang. "Everything that could go wrong went wrong. We started with a fumble, had a punt go for two yards, and had a pair of two tipped passes in the first quarter. Stanton didn't have a play on their half of the field in the first quarter, and you can't dig a hole against a team like that."
Stanton raced to an early 16-0 lead, but East Mills settled in and found some positives in the loss.
"We made some plays when it came down to it, but just not enough," Lang said.
Luckily, the misstep didn't prevent the Wolverines from a postseason berth, as they received one of the two wildcard spots thanks to their point differential and Moravia's upset win over Murray.
"I did the numbers," Lang said. "I thought we were close. A couple of things happened, and it sealed it up for us."
The postseason qualification is the Wolverines' second in the last three years and eighth since the school's inception in 2007.
"You take pride in making the playoffs," Lang said. "To say we get to play a ninth game is really good. Especially after what happened last year for these seniors to get one more game in the postseason."
Quarterback Ethan Meier has 1,371 yards and 20 touchdowns this season while also rushing for a team-high 864 yards and 13 scores. Meier has no shortage of playmaking receivers with Mason Crouse (37 catches for 513 yards and 5 TDs), Davis McGrew (35 snags for 506 yards and 10 TDs) and Zach Thornburg (17 receptions for 231 yards and three scores). Ryan Stortenbecker has been East Mills' featured back with 436 yards and nine scores.
"We are making plays," Lang said. "At the beginning of the season, we weren't always in position. Now we are in position and making plays. I've always said that if we can be in position and perform 90% percent of the time, we are going to be in a good spot."
Big plays will be much appreciated on Friday when the Wolverines take on CAM for the second time this season. The Radio Iowa No. 2 and KMA No. 1 Cougars took care of East Mills 78-7 on September 17th behind Lane Spieker's 387 total yards and eight touchdowns.
Spieker -- the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year -- has 3,062 all-purpose yards and 57 total touchdowns this season.
"Last year, we did a good job of stopping his initial reads," Lang said. "This year, we weren't even close to making plays. We definitely have to stop that first read and make him run more sideways than north and south. If we do that, maybe we can be in position to bring him down. We have to do it as a team. It won't be fun to try to tackle him one-on-one.
CAM's defense made life difficult for East Mills in their most recent meeting, holding the Wolverines to 134 total yards on 40 offensive plays.
"We know how fast they are and how physical they are," Lang said. "We can't overlook them. We have to make more plays than we did in the last game."
The Wolverines enter Friday's game as a 59.64-point underdog, according to BCMoore.
"We are that team that shouldn't be in the playoffs, but because of numbers and math, we are in the playoffs," Lang said. "We can go out there, have fun and figure out what we can do to surprise them. We are the total underdog, so we have nothing to lose. We'll throw it all out there."
Jake Gillespie has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out the full interview with Coach Lang below.