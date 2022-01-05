(Woodbine) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girls stay perfect on the season after a strong conference win, while the boys prevailed in a hard fought, physical win over Woodbine Tuesday night.
GIRLS: EXIRA/EHK 60 WOODBINE 46
While it may not have been their prettiest win of the season, the Exira/EHK girls used a third-quarter surge to give themselves the victory in a state-ranked matchup over Woodbine, 60-46.
"They figured out a way to pull it out in the end," head coach Tom Petersen said. "It's a group effort, we found a way to get it done, we'll watch some film and hopefully we can figure out some things."
It was a back and forth battle throughout the first half, with teams exchanging short runs in the first quarter, and the Spartans could never quite pull away through the remainder of the half. However, in the first half, Quinn Grubbs had a solid offensive performance, putting up 11 first-half points.
"The biggest is thing was that they were over playing, and when the overplay, the best thing is to attack and go back door, otherwise they're going to sit out there on you the whole night," Grubbs said. "I was trying to get around and also make opportunities for my teammates on drives and pulling people in to help."
"She's an all-state point guard from a year ago, and I need her to start playing like it," Petersen said. "Because when she wants to play like she's capable of, she is an all-state point guard."
Grubbs would go on to finish the night with 22 points and four rebounds.
But, an eight-point second quarter allowed Woodbine to hang around and keep it at just a five-point deficit heading into the locker rooms at the half, with the Spartans leading 25-20. For Woodbine, Nicole Sherer helped limit Spartan opportunities. But she also gave her Tigers plenty, racking up nine rebounds through the first two quarters of play.
In the second half, It looked like Exira/EHK was going to begin pulling away after going on a 10-3 run when the Spartans leading scorer on the season, Macy Emgarten, sprung to life offensively.
"I started seeing some gaps and trying to do some things that I've been working on in practice, seeing my open teammates and get them the ball," Emgarten said.
Emgarten would ultimately post 12 points on the night, with eight of those coming in the second half, and knocked in a three-pointer that sparked the Spartans' third-quarter run.
The defense was one of the biggest concerns for Petersen coming off the win after limiting teams to under 30 points per game this season.
"Just not a lot of movement on the defensive side, a lack of communication, and not identifying their strengths and weaknesses," Petersen said. "You know Woodbine's a great basketball team, but right now I'm concerned about my girls, and we've got to get them to play up to their standards and their ability. Hopefully we can continue to improve moving forward."
Woodbine would continue to hang around throughout the third quarter after a 9-1 run put them just four points behind Exira/EHK at 36-32, heading into the final quarter of play.
However, the Spartans would go on to drop 24 points in the fourth quarter, starting it off with a 13-3 run. From there, Woodbine wouldn't be able to get back within ten points as the Spartans would cruise to the win.
"I just asked them to start playing like they were capable of," Petersen said. "The good is that it's early in the year yet, and I think that our basketball team has a lot of room for improvement, but these are all things that are correctable, so we figured out a way to pull things out."
Other contributors for the Spartans Tuesday night included senior Alisa Partridge, who would amount to 12 points and three rebounds, while Mollie Rasmussen would total five points.
For Woodbine, Sherer would finish with 12 rebounds and seven points in the losing effort. At the same time, Addison Erickson led the way for the Tigers in points with 14 and snagging five boards. Whitney Kuhlman would also finish in double digits with 11 points.
For Exira/EHK, they look to continue to stay undefeated this Friday, taking on Rolling Valley Conference foe Paton-Churdan, while Woodbine looks to get back to their winning ways after suffering their first loss of the year, taking on Missouri Valley on Friday.
You can catch the full interviews with Quinn Grubbs, Macy Emgarten, and Coach Tom Petersen below.
BOYS: Exira/EHK 57 Woodbine 44
It was a physical tilt and hard-earned 57 points in the boy's matchup for the Spartans. A similar third-quarter surge pushed them to a comfortable 13-point win over Rolling Valley Conference foe Woodbine.
"It's good to get out of the holiday with a win obviously, this a pretty tough place to play and they're always physical, and tonight was so exception," Head Coach Doug Newton said. "You kind of had to be able to get your feet underneath you when you went inside, put I think we got our pushing and shoving on the other end and it kind of evened out."
For the Spartans, they got off to a 10-0 run in the first quarter, before Woodbine would finally get on the scoreboard after Cory Bantam was able to hit a layup with just over a minute left in the quarter.
"It actually could have been a little bit more than 10-0 because we missed a couple of bunnies in our first two possessions," so we thought we were getting some pretty good shots early. We just got to make sure we can cash in on those because that was what we kind of what we wanted to do early."
The Spartans could certainly get the post touches Newton was looking for early. As 6'4" sophomore center, Jackson Radcliff would account for Exira/EHK's first eight points of the game.
"He does a pretty good job, he's got a lot of game sense to him, if we get him to play a little bit harder I think teams might have their hands full with him a little bit more," Newton said. "All in all, I thought he used his body pretty well tonight. He's pretty hand to have around."
"I saw they weren't double teaming me, so I took advantage of that and kept doing the spin move and they didn't do anything to fix it, so I just kept doing it," Radcliff said.
Radcliff would finish the night with 17 points along with seven rebounds.
Woodbine senior center Dylan Hoefer in the second quarter would keep the Tigers in contention going into halftime. He amounted to 11 second-quarter points, including knocking one in from deep late in the quarter.
"We thought maybe we could get the big boy in foul trouble and get him out there because he's a load to handle," Newton said.
However, Hoefer's second half would slow down as he finished the night with 17 points. Ultimately, the Spartans would walk into halftime with a 24-17 advantage on the road.
Newton says the third quarter saw a considerable improvement in his team's ability to get penetration and find more open shots outside.
"We just talked about the things we've been trying to work on all Christmas break, we were trying to press a little bit, I don't know if we got as much out of it as we gave up, but it's hard to see that in practice and we wanted to work it in a game," Newton said. "We were going to the basket and not just settling for a 15-to-20 footer without penetrating to the hoop or getting a paint touch. We like to go inside-out with it as much as we can."
Guards Aiden Flathers and Cash Emgarten would take advantage of those opportunities cashing in 11 combined second-half points.
"We were getting the ball to the hole, and getting to the line," Emgarten said. "I was going off the dribble and getting to the hole."
The Spartans utilized a mid-third-quarter 11-2 run to help build some cushion heading into the fourth quarter. However, the seal on the game would come when the Spartans were able to drop 18 points in the final quarter of play. Flathers would finish the night for the Spartans with nine points and a pair of rebounds. In comparison, junior forward Easton Nelson finished with seven points and seven rebounds, and Trey Petersen also finished with nine points.
"It was a big win on the road, we rebounded well, moved the ball, and we played good defense," Emgarten said.
For Woodbine, freshman Carter Gruver finished with 11 points, while Cory Bantam and Kylon Reisz finished with four points.
For the Spartans, it's the first of six games over the next 12 days. They'll look to carry this momentum and a 6-2 record into their Friday matchup with Paton-Churdan, followed by a matchup with ACGC on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Tigers fall to 3-4 on the year and hope to bounce back against Missouri Valley on Friday.
You can catch the full interviews with Jackson Radcliff, Cash Emgarten, and Head Coach Doug Newton below.