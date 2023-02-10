(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston and Twin Cedars all advanced in boys tournament trail action on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — FIRST ROUND
Twin Cedars 83 Moulton-Udell 42
Holden Roberts had 25 points and Kasey Clark added 22 points and a 14 rebounds to lead Twin Cedars in the win. Kail Arkema posted 12 points for the Sabers.
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward Academy 44
No stats reported.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — FIRST ROUND
East Union 56 Lamoni 53
Find the complete recap from Friday night’s KMA-FM 99.1 featured game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glidden-Ralston 55 Paton-Churdan 28
No stats reported.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND
Boyer Valley 86 Whiting 29
Landon Chevez-Green topped Boyer Valley with 16 points while Evan Ten Eyck had nine and Drew Volkman, Ethan Hanigan, Cooper Petersen and Ben Lantz all scored eight each for the Bulldogs.
Logan-Magnolia 72 Griswold 28
Find the complete recap from Friday night’s KMA 960 featured game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.