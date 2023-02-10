IHSAA

(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston and Twin Cedars all advanced in boys tournament trail action on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — FIRST ROUND 

Twin Cedars 83 Moulton-Udell 42 

Holden Roberts had 25 points and Kasey Clark added 22 points and a 14 rebounds to lead Twin Cedars in the win. Kail Arkema posted 12 points for the Sabers.

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward Academy 44 

No stats reported.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — FIRST ROUND 

East Union 56 Lamoni 53 

Find the complete recap from Friday night’s KMA-FM 99.1 featured game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Glidden-Ralston 55 Paton-Churdan 28 

No stats reported.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND 

Boyer Valley 86 Whiting 29 

Landon Chevez-Green topped Boyer Valley with 16 points while Evan Ten Eyck had nine and Drew Volkman, Ethan Hanigan, Cooper Petersen and Ben Lantz all scored eight each for the Bulldogs. 

Logan-Magnolia 72 Griswold 28 

Find the complete recap from Friday night’s KMA 960 featured game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.