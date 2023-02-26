Kuemper Knights

(KMAland) – The Kuemper Catholic boys are headed to state while the King City and Platte Valley girls won district titles on Saturday.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS

West Harrison 56 Bedford 40

Sage Evans had another big game with 18 points and 20 rebounds while Mason King added 15 points. Ryan Matheny has the full rundown here.

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Final Scores

Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Gehlen Catholic 38

Dunkerton 68 Newman Catholic 64

North Linn 72 Wapsie Valley 51

New London 70 Marquette Catholic 69

Madrid 70 Baxter 54

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 Lynnville-Sully 53

Grand View Christian 106 ACGC 47

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINAL SCORES

Des Moines Christian 47 AHSTW 36

A tough second-quarter plagued AHSTW in the loss. Trevor Maeder has the story here.

Central Lyon 82 Treynor 57

No. 1 ranked Central Lyon pulled away from Treynor in the win. Nick Stavas has the story here.

Kuemper Catholic 69 Sioux Central 67

No Stats Reported

Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Final Scores

Western Christian 67 West Lyon 66

Roland-Story 55 Hudson 51

Lake Mills 57 MFL MarMac 48

Monticello 56 Aplington-Parkersburg 53

Pella Christian 54 West Burlington 53

MISSOURI GIRLS DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

1-15: King City 41 DeKalb 33

No Stats Reported

1-16: Platte Valley 66 Mound City 25

Maggie Collins had 19 for Platte Valley while Kayley Hauber and Maleeah Bliey had 10 points apiece.

2-16: Bishop LeBlond 48 East Atchison 33

East Atchison’s season ended with a loss to top-ranked Bishop LeBlond Saturday. Natalie Hedlund led the Wolves’ efforts with 12 points.

Click here for Ethan Hewett’s recap from this game.

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Elkhorn North 76 Elkhorn 41

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71 Northwest 38

Sidney 45 Alliance 27

York 51 Blair 36

Scottsbluff 65 South Sioux City 44

Waverly 65 Seward 52

Beatrice 59 Bennington 35

Norris 39 Omaha Duchesne Academy 30 

