KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Ten Missouri/Nebraska teams captured state championships on Saturday.

Find the full scoreboard below.

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 2 Championship: Tipton 55 Bishop LeBlond 36 

Class 2 Consolation: New Haven 44 Norwood 43 

Class 3 Championship: Fair Grove 54 El Dorado Springs 52 

Class 3 Consolation: Skyline 58 West County 29 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Central (Park Hills) 46 Lift for Life Academy 42 

Benton 53 Nevada 45

Vashon 60 Moberly 34

Southern Boone 36 Ava 27

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 45 John Burroughs 35 

Carl Junction 55 Lincoln College Prep 51

Lutheran St. Charles 67 Whitfield 33

West Plains 58 Jefferson City 38 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Eureka 54 Jackson 38

Rock Bridge 58 Park Hill South 57

Incarnate Word Academy 68 Troy Buchanan 26

Raytown 50 Republic 43

MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 2 State Championship: Principia 55 Salisbury 46 

Class 2 State Consolation: Plattsburg 59 Hartville 48

Class 3 State Championship: Central (New Madrid County) 56 Lutheran North 46 

Class 3 State Consolation: Thayer 67 Lafayette County 64 

NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class C1 Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 54 Auburn 24 

Brooks Kissinger led Ashland-Greenwood in their dominant win with 16 points. View the full story here

Class D1 Championship: Johnson-Brock 46 North Platte, St. Patrick's 40 

Nic Parriott paced Johnson-Brock with 15 points as the Eagles captured their second title. Find the full rundown here

OTHER NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Class A Championship: Bellevue West 64 Millard North 41 

Class B Championship: Skutt Catholic 57 Platteview 50 

Class C1 Consolation: Ogallala 72 Omaha Concordia 63 

Class C2 Championship: Freeman 53 Amherst 35

Class C2 Consolation: Cedar Catholic 57 Tri County 48 

Class D1 Consolation: Dundy County Stratton 67 Maywood-Hayes Center 59 

Class D2 Championship: Parkview Christian 52 Wynot 49 

Class D2 Consolation: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62 Shelton 60 

