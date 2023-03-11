(KMAland) -- Ten Missouri/Nebraska teams captured state championships on Saturday.
Find the full scoreboard below.
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 2 Championship: Tipton 55 Bishop LeBlond 36
Class 2 Consolation: New Haven 44 Norwood 43
Class 3 Championship: Fair Grove 54 El Dorado Springs 52
Class 3 Consolation: Skyline 58 West County 29
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Central (Park Hills) 46 Lift for Life Academy 42
Benton 53 Nevada 45
Vashon 60 Moberly 34
Southern Boone 36 Ava 27
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 45 John Burroughs 35
Carl Junction 55 Lincoln College Prep 51
Lutheran St. Charles 67 Whitfield 33
West Plains 58 Jefferson City 38
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Eureka 54 Jackson 38
Rock Bridge 58 Park Hill South 57
Incarnate Word Academy 68 Troy Buchanan 26
Raytown 50 Republic 43
MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 2 State Championship: Principia 55 Salisbury 46
Class 2 State Consolation: Plattsburg 59 Hartville 48
Class 3 State Championship: Central (New Madrid County) 56 Lutheran North 46
Class 3 State Consolation: Thayer 67 Lafayette County 64
NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class C1 Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 54 Auburn 24
Brooks Kissinger led Ashland-Greenwood in their dominant win with 16 points. View the full story here.
Class D1 Championship: Johnson-Brock 46 North Platte, St. Patrick's 40
Nic Parriott paced Johnson-Brock with 15 points as the Eagles captured their second title. Find the full rundown here.
OTHER NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
Class A Championship: Bellevue West 64 Millard North 41
Class B Championship: Skutt Catholic 57 Platteview 50
Class C1 Consolation: Ogallala 72 Omaha Concordia 63
Class C2 Championship: Freeman 53 Amherst 35
Class C2 Consolation: Cedar Catholic 57 Tri County 48
Class D1 Consolation: Dundy County Stratton 67 Maywood-Hayes Center 59
Class D2 Championship: Parkview Christian 52 Wynot 49
Class D2 Consolation: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62 Shelton 60