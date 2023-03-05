(KMAland) -- Nine state champions were crowned in Iowa and Nebraska while the semifinal fields were set in Missouri.
IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes 57 North Polk 50
Class 2A: Dike-New Hartford 64 Central Lyon 49
Class 1A: Bishop Garrigan 68 Newell-Fonda 57
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Platte Valley 50 Santa Fe 20
Platte Valley got another stellar performance from Brylie Angle in the win. View Trevor Maeder’s recap here.
Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Quarterfinal Scores
Chadwick 56 Delta 54
Leeton 55 Macks Creek 54
Meadville 40 St. Elizabeth 23
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
New Haven 50 East Carter 40
Bishop LeBlond 55 Miller 39
Tipton 64 Northeast 29
Norwood 47 Fordland 39
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
West County 40 Portageville 21
El Dorado Springs 63 South Harrison 34
Skyline 57 South Shelby 48
Fair Grove 39 Mansfield 37
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 33 Wynot 32
Jentry Lechtenberg’s free throws with a minute to go was the difference maker for the Irish en route to their eighth state title. Read Trevor Maeder’s full story here.
Other Nebraska Girls State Championship Scores
Class A: Millard South 72 Lincoln High 60
Class B: Elkhorn North 64 Skutt Catholic 51
Class C1: North Bend Central 45 Adams Central 28
Class C2: Pender 45 Oakland-Craig 42
Class D1: Centura 44 Hastings St. Cecilia 38
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE CONSOLATIONS
Class C1: Bridgeport 89 Malcolm 58
Class C2: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54 Crofton 32
Class D1: Cedar Catholic 55 Ravenna 37
Class D2: Shelton 48 Humphrey St. Francis 43