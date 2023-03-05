KMAland Basketball Tuesday

(KMAland) -- Nine state champions were crowned in Iowa and Nebraska while the semifinal fields were set in Missouri.

IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes 57 North Polk 50

Class 2A: Dike-New Hartford 64 Central Lyon 49

Class 1A: Bishop Garrigan 68 Newell-Fonda 57

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Platte Valley 50 Santa Fe 20

Platte Valley got another stellar performance from Brylie Angle in the win. View Trevor Maeder’s recap here.

Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Quarterfinal Scores

Chadwick 56 Delta 54

Leeton 55 Macks Creek 54

Meadville 40 St. Elizabeth 23

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

New Haven 50 East Carter 40

Bishop LeBlond 55 Miller 39

Tipton 64 Northeast 29

Norwood 47 Fordland 39  

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS

West County 40 Portageville 21

El Dorado Springs 63 South Harrison 34

Skyline 57 South Shelby 48

Fair Grove 39 Mansfield 37

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 33 Wynot 32

Jentry Lechtenberg’s free throws with a minute to go was the difference maker for the Irish en route to their eighth state title. Read Trevor Maeder’s full story here.

Other Nebraska Girls State Championship Scores

Class A: Millard South 72 Lincoln High 60

Class B: Elkhorn North 64 Skutt Catholic 51

Class C1: North Bend Central 45 Adams Central 28

Class C2: Pender 45 Oakland-Craig 42

Class D1: Centura 44 Hastings St. Cecilia 38

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE CONSOLATIONS

Class C1: Bridgeport 89 Malcolm 58

Class C2: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54 Crofton 32

Class D1: Cedar Catholic 55 Ravenna 37

Class D2: Shelton 48 Humphrey St. Francis 43

