(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic moved on to a 3A state semifinal with a win over Marion on Tuesday in state tournament basketball. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Roland-Story 60 Kuemper Catholic 52
Check out the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Western Christian 69 Monticello 44
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Marion 59
Matt Noll had 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Heelan in the win. Carter Kuehl pitched in 17 points, and Quinn Olson totaled 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Crusaders.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Bondurant-Farrar 81 Algona 52
North Polk 49 Newton 31
Xavier 49 Des Moines Hoover 38
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS
Central (Park Hills) 46 Doniphan 37
Lift for Life Academy Charter 62 St. James 57
Nevada 49 St. Michael the Archangel 37
Benton 64 St. Pius X 50
Vashon 48 MICDS 19
Moberly 55 Visitation Academy 48
Southern Boone 33 Fatima 31
Ava 37 Aurora 28