(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic moved on to a 3A state semifinal with a win over Marion on Tuesday in state tournament basketball. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Roland-Story 60 Kuemper Catholic 52 

Other Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Western Christian 69 Monticello 44

IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Marion 59 

Matt Noll had 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Heelan in the win. Carter Kuehl pitched in 17 points, and Quinn Olson totaled 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Crusaders. 

Other Iowa Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Bondurant-Farrar 81 Algona 52

North Polk 49 Newton 31

Xavier 49 Des Moines Hoover 38

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS 

Central (Park Hills) 46 Doniphan 37

Lift for Life Academy Charter 62 St. James 57

Nevada 49 St. Michael the Archangel 37

Benton 64 St. Pius X 50

Vashon 48 MICDS 19

Moberly 55 Visitation Academy 48

Southern Boone 33 Fatima 31

Ava 37 Aurora 28

