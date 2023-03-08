KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) – Former KMAland stars Brett Watson (Elk Horn-Kimballton) and BJ Windhorst (Clarinda) led Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley into the Class 4A state semifinals Wednesday night.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Waukee 57 Ames 40

Waukee Northwest 55 Ankeny Centennial 37

Pleasant Valley 57 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45

WDM Valley 63 Norwalk 48

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS

Grand View Christian 68 West Harrison 50

The Hawkeyes fell victim to an insane shooting performance from Grand View Christian’s Josh Sanderson. Sage Evans led West Harrison with 17 points. Find Derek Martin’s full story here.

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Semifinals

North Linn 52 Remsen St. Mary’s 50

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Bellevue West 68 Lincoln North Star 46

Westside 84 Lincoln East 54

Millard North 81 Elkhorn South 70

Gretna 60 Lincoln Southeast 53

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Auburn 47 Wahoo 44

Auburn got 13 points apiece from Maverick Binder and Carson Leslie. Read Trevor Maeder’s full story here.

Ashland-Greenwood 52 Sidney 28

Brooks Kissinger had 20 points to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Nick Stavas has the story here.

Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 State Quarterfinal Scores

Omaha Concordia 53 Pierce 45

Ogallala 67 Central City 56

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Johnson-Brock 56 Howells-Dodge 26

Brody Koehler dropped 13 in Johnson-Brock’s dominant win while Sloan Pelican added 12. Nick Stavas will have the story at our Local Sports News Page.

Other Nebraska Boys Class D1 State Quarterfinal Scores

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48 Mead 37

Dundy County Stratton 63 Elm Creek 55 – 2 OT

Maywood-Hayes Center 72 Ansley-Litchfield 35 

