(KMAland) – Former KMAland stars Brett Watson (Elk Horn-Kimballton) and BJ Windhorst (Clarinda) led Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley into the Class 4A state semifinals Wednesday night.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Waukee 57 Ames 40
Waukee Northwest 55 Ankeny Centennial 37
Pleasant Valley 57 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
WDM Valley 63 Norwalk 48
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Grand View Christian 68 West Harrison 50
The Hawkeyes fell victim to an insane shooting performance from Grand View Christian’s Josh Sanderson. Sage Evans led West Harrison with 17 points. Find Derek Martin’s full story here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Semifinals
North Linn 52 Remsen St. Mary’s 50
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Bellevue West 68 Lincoln North Star 46
Westside 84 Lincoln East 54
Millard North 81 Elkhorn South 70
Gretna 60 Lincoln Southeast 53
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Auburn 47 Wahoo 44
Auburn got 13 points apiece from Maverick Binder and Carson Leslie. Read Trevor Maeder’s full story here.
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Sidney 28
Brooks Kissinger had 20 points to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Nick Stavas has the story here.
Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 State Quarterfinal Scores
Omaha Concordia 53 Pierce 45
Ogallala 67 Central City 56
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Johnson-Brock 56 Howells-Dodge 26
Brody Koehler dropped 13 in Johnson-Brock’s dominant win while Sloan Pelican added 12. Nick Stavas will have the story at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Nebraska Boys Class D1 State Quarterfinal Scores
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48 Mead 37
Dundy County Stratton 63 Elm Creek 55 – 2 OT
Maywood-Hayes Center 72 Ansley-Litchfield 35