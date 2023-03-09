KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Three former KMAlanders will coach in state championship games, the Heelan and Sacred Heart boys and Platte Valley girls and boys had their seasons come to a conclusion & more from tournament trail hoops on Thursday.

Check out the full rundown from the state tournaments in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.

IOWA BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS 

Class 3A: Xavier 72 Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 

Carter Kuehl had a big game for Bishop Heelan Catholic with 26 points and five rebounds while Matt Noll added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the defeat.

Class 2A: Central Lyon 56 Pella Christian 55

Class 4A: WDM Valley 58 Pleasant Valley 51

Class 4A: Waukee Northwest 66 Waukee 46 

Three former KMAlanders will coach in state championship games on Friday. Ben Gerleman (Creston/Central Lyon), BJ Windhorst (Clarinda/WDM Valley) and Brett Watson (Elk Horn-Kimballton/Waukee Northwest) all advanced with state semifinal wins.

Other Iowa Boys State Semifinals 

Class 2A: Western Christian 79 Roland-Story 61

Class 3A: Bondurant-Farrar 54 North Polk 45

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Chadwick 55 Platte Valley 43 

Maggie Collins had a monster game for Platte Valley with 25 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat. Brylie Angle added nine points for the two-time defending state champions. 

Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Semifinals 

Meadville 51 Leeton 46

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS 

South Iron 65 Platte Valley 49 

Memphis Bliley scored 18 points to lead Platte Valley in the defeat. Justin Miller added 10 points off the bench, and Matt Jermain finished with nine points. 

Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Semifinals 

St. Elizabeth 60 Glasgow 52

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Skutt Catholic 56 Bennington 40

Crete 66 Elkhorn 61

Platteview 60 Norris 50

York 67 Scottsbluff 54

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Freeman 52 Gordon-Rushville 20

Cedar Catholic 59 Elkhorn Valley 50

Amherst 57 Norfolk Catholic 49 — OT

Tri County 56 Doniphan-Trumbull 41

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Parkview Christian 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 42 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Nebraska Boys Class D2 State Quarterfinals 

Wynot 57 Paxton 47

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62 Osceola 54

Shelton 72 Santee 68

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.