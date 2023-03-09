(KMAland) -- Three former KMAlanders will coach in state championship games, the Heelan and Sacred Heart boys and Platte Valley girls and boys had their seasons come to a conclusion & more from tournament trail hoops on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown from the state tournaments in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.
IOWA BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 3A: Xavier 72 Bishop Heelan Catholic 59
Carter Kuehl had a big game for Bishop Heelan Catholic with 26 points and five rebounds while Matt Noll added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the defeat.
Class 2A: Central Lyon 56 Pella Christian 55
Class 4A: WDM Valley 58 Pleasant Valley 51
Class 4A: Waukee Northwest 66 Waukee 46
Three former KMAlanders will coach in state championship games on Friday. Ben Gerleman (Creston/Central Lyon), BJ Windhorst (Clarinda/WDM Valley) and Brett Watson (Elk Horn-Kimballton/Waukee Northwest) all advanced with state semifinal wins.
Other Iowa Boys State Semifinals
Class 2A: Western Christian 79 Roland-Story 61
Class 3A: Bondurant-Farrar 54 North Polk 45
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Chadwick 55 Platte Valley 43
Maggie Collins had a monster game for Platte Valley with 25 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat. Brylie Angle added nine points for the two-time defending state champions.
Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Semifinals
Meadville 51 Leeton 46
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
South Iron 65 Platte Valley 49
Memphis Bliley scored 18 points to lead Platte Valley in the defeat. Justin Miller added 10 points off the bench, and Matt Jermain finished with nine points.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Semifinals
St. Elizabeth 60 Glasgow 52
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Skutt Catholic 56 Bennington 40
Crete 66 Elkhorn 61
Platteview 60 Norris 50
York 67 Scottsbluff 54
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Freeman 52 Gordon-Rushville 20
Cedar Catholic 59 Elkhorn Valley 50
Amherst 57 Norfolk Catholic 49 — OT
Tri County 56 Doniphan-Trumbull 41
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Parkview Christian 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 42
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Nebraska Boys Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Wynot 57 Paxton 47
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62 Osceola 54
Shelton 72 Santee 68