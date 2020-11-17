(KMAland) -- The Trailblazer and Nebraska Capitol Conference all-conference volleyball awards were released recently.
Plattsmouth’s Svanna Berger nabbed first-team All-Trailblazer while Ashland-Greenwood’s trio of Saige Craven, Jess Stander and Carly vonRentzell and Jessie Moss of Syracuse were first-team picks in the NCC.
On the second team in the Trailblazer Conference was Nebraska City’s Alexis Hoover. In the NCC, Louisville’s Lexi Hans, Syracuse’s Lindsey Moss and Halle Wilhelm were second-team picks.
Nebraska City’s Rachel Russell and Halle Thompson and Rylee Hellbusch of Plattsmouth were honorable mention All-Trailblazer choices, and Ashland-Greenwood’s Alexa Edmisten and Brynn Glock, Conestoga’s Naomi Simones, McKenzie Norris and Lea Kalkowski of Louisville and Syracuse’s Shayla Thompson and Lily Vollersten were all NCC honorable mentions.