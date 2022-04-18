(Lamoni) -- Graceland head women’s basketball coach Uyen Tran has resigned.
Tran spent two seasons as the head coach, where guided the Yellow Jackets to an 11-39 record.
In a release, Graceland University Athletic Director Brady McKillip said, "Uyen did a good job at keeping the core of the team together that came in under Coach Howell. They played with energy and improved their skills over her two years running the women's basketball program. We wish her the best in her new position."
