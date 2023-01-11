(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday.
Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games.
Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma.
