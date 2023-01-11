Walter Rouse
Photo: Stanford Athletics

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. 

Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games. 

Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma. 

