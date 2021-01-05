(Council Bluffs) -- He may be new to the wide receiver position, but Abraham Lincoln's Greg Chinowth will get more opportunities to play his new role at Morningside.
The senior recently committed to the perennial NAIA power and joined Tuesday's Upon Further Review to discuss the decision.
"It's amazing," he said about his college decision. "Not many kids get the opportunity to play college football, so I definitely don't want to take it for granted."
Chinowth's path to Sioux City began when Coach Steve Ryan reached out to him, which paved the way for a visit, and ultimately a commitment.
"They greeted me very well," he said. "My family loved the coaching staff."
The Mustangs have been the NAIA equivalent of Alabama or North Dakota State over the past decade, compiling two national championships, seven semifinal trips and nine consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference titles. They are also in the middle of a 37-game winning streak.
It's no secret that their dominance is appealing to many high school recruits, which was definitely the case for Chinowth.
"That was obviously a big part of the decision," he said. "They are obviously a powerful team. It's fun to be in a winning program. That's a big reason why I went there."
Chinowth was a part of a turnaround winning program last year, helping guide the Lynx to a 5-3 record, their first winning season since 2013. Chinowth and reigning KMAland 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year Lennx Brown formed a potent duo for Coach John Wolfe's squad, connecting 23 times for 397 yards and five touchdowns. Chinowth's stellar season as a pass-catcher was his first after a switch from running back.
"Before the season started, I got thrown in at wide receiver," Chinowth said. "I made some plays happen and just got stuck there. It was kind of difficult, I never thought I would end up playing receiver in college."
His newness to the wide receiver position is also a benefit of his, at least that's what the staff at Morningside is hoping, particularly offensive coordinator Andrew Rode.
"He said he sees a lot of potential in me," Chinowth said. "Hopefully, I'll develop more throughout my years."
When he gets to Morningside, Chinowth hopes to do what essentially every football player that has come through the program in the past decade has done.
"I want to win and get a ring on my finger," he said.
Chinowth is the second known KMAland athlete from the Class of 2021 that has committed to play football at Morningside, joining Tri-Center's Alex Ausdemore.
The Mustangs' current roster is littered with former KMAlanders including Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center), Ben Fichter (Abraham Lincoln), Terrance Weah (Denison-Schleswig), Michael Shiffer (AHSTW), Kyle Cerven (Shenandoah), Drew Bessey (Palmyra), Isaac Bower (CAM), Colton Irlbeck (Kuemper), Noah Carter (Glenwood), Ethan Owen (Lamoni), Aaron Allen (Exira-EHK), Tim Prokupek (Plattsmouth), Colby Roos (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Caden Schulte (Sioux City East), Cale Roller (Atlantic), Jacob Heitshusen (Kuemper Catholic), Drake Partridge (AHSTW), Rileigh Belt (Sioux City West) and Jordan Torres (Denison-Schleswig).
The complete interview with Chinowth can be heard below.