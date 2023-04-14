(KMAland) -- As the weather warms up, several KMAlanders are in the midst of the trapshooting season.
One of those is the Underwood Trap Club. Jack Gangwish has been a vital part of getting that club up and running over the past few years. Gangwish recently shared some insight into the program -- and the sport of trapshooting -- with KMA Sports.
"Our club began over 10 years ago," Gangwish said. "It's grown tremendously over the years. We have 70 kids ranging from 5th grade through 12th grade."
Underwood's team also consists of students from Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs and Abraham Lincoln.
"It's exciting," Gangwish said. "My daughter (Lacey) was a fifth grader when we started. I didn't know what to expect. The passion has completely grew and we've met some awesome people along the way."
The Underwood Trap Club is among the several in the Southwest Conference. Other clubs include the Loess Hills Trap Club, Glenwood, Harlan, CAM and Exira. The programs meet on Saturdays during the spring. A typical trapshooting meet features multiple disciplines, including singles, handicap and doubles contests, as well as skeet, sporting clays and double skeets.
"We bounce around in our zone going to shoots," Gangwish said. "That goes all the way up until we have the Southwest Conference Championships at the end of May. After that, we go to state at Cedar Falls."
Shotgun sports have grown in popularity over the last few years. Several colleges field trapshooting teams. Some former KMAlanders, such as Underwood multi-sport standout Chris Gardner, have been among those who do shotgun sports in college.
Anyone interested in participating in the Underwood Trap Club -- or any of the surrounding clubs -- most complete a hunter's safety course. Click below to hear more with Gangwish.