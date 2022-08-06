(KMAland) -- There will be football played in less than two weeks. It’s a beautiful time of the year.
With the season looming, it’s time for my annual tradition of giving my opinion of the most intriguing KMAland game for each week of the 2022 season.
Week 0: Underwood at Lewis Central
This a pretty neat way to start the season, and It’s happening on Thursday, August 18th.
This is an interesting, but beneficial, game for Underwood to put on the schedule. Playing the reigning Class 4A champion is a daunting task, but it allows the Eagles a chance to measure themselves. Oh, and they have some pretty good talent, too.
Braylon Kammrad and Alex Ravlin trying to one-up each from the QB position is my idea of a good time, which is why I’m calling this game. You can watch It here.
Series History: This will be the first matchup between Underwood and Lewis Central
Week 1: Harlan at Lewis Central
We do not deserve this game.
I don’t think it’s crazy to call this game the most intriguing contest across the entire state.
Harlan and Lewis Central have staged some epic battles in recent memory and I expect another on Thursday, August 25th.
Of course, both teams return a bunch of talent from state championship teams. Harlan has Teagon Kasperbauer and Aidan Hall, and Lewis Central returns Braylon Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal and Luciano Fidone.
The intriguing thing about this game, though, is what new faces will emerge for the perennial powers.
A lot of eyeballs are going to be on this game. And hopefully many of the will be watching at KMAland.com. It’s the only way you’ll be able to watch unless you’re in Council Bluffs. I can’t freaking wait for this game.
Series History: Harlan leads 50-7
Last Meeting: August 27th, 2021 – Harlan won 36-29
Week 2: Exira-EHK at West Harrison
This choice might look confusing on the surface, but hear me out.
This district (8-Player 10) is a gauntlet with these two, CAM, Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and Woodbine. I honestly have no idea who the favorite is in this district. Audubon and CAM have the history, but Exira-EHK and West Harrison bring back more production.
Whoever wins this game puts themselves in a prime position to contend for a playoff spot and maybe a district title.
Series History: Exira-EHK leads 8- 1
Last Meeting: September 3rd, 2021 – Exira-EHK won 38-34
Week 3: Clarinda at Treynor
It seems this matchup has become a yearly thing. Clarinda had a great year last year ago and Collin Bevins seems to have a strong culture instilled. However, they have to replace some dudes up front, so it will be curious to see how that looks early on. They certainly won’t lack talent at the skill positions with Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones coming back.
Treynor, meanwhile, could be the team we’re not talking about enough. Don’t ask me why, but I’m high on the Cardinals despite head coach Jeff Casey’s love for Tom Brady.
All joking aside, Treynor returns quarterback Kayden Dirks, and you know they’re going to play good defense.
This has the makings of another close early-season contest between these two.
Series History: Treynor leads 2-0
Last Meeting: September 10th, 2021 – Treynor won 20-13
Week 4: Shenandoah at Red Oak
This is a rivalry game that could mean something at season’s end.
Michael Nordeen did an admirable job in his first year at Red Oak. I think the program is only going to continue to grow in year two. It will help that they have some skill players returning like Max DeVries, Riley Fouts and Dawson Bond.
Shenandoah, meanwhile, has some questions (such as at the quarterback position), but there’s some talent on the roster, led by Kansas commit Blake Herold.
The six-team district means two district wins likely puts you in the playoffs. Whoever wins this game will have a more than favorable shot of collecting a coveted postseason banner.
Series History: Shenandoah leads 58-40-9
Last Meeting: September 17th, 2021 – Red Oak won 31-13
Week 5: Audubon at CAM
Anytime you can watch Lane Spieker and Gavin Smith is fun…. wait.
Audubon and CAM will look different this year, but Sean Birks and Barry Bower are really good coaches, so they’ll get things figured out. We just don’t know who the faces will be yet.
As I mentioned early, 8-Player District 10 is wide open. Exira-EHK and West Harrison return the most production, but you’re a fool if you sleep on Audubon and/or CAM.
There’s a good chance this game decides the district champion like it did in 2019 and 2021.
Series History: Audubon leads 7-6
Last Meeting: November 10th, 2021 – CAM won 66-29 (8-Player State Semifinal)
Week 6: Earlham at Southwest Valley
If you enjoy old-school football, then you need to be in Corning on September 30th.
Both teams lost big senior classes from a year ago, but have shown the ability to reload over the past few years.
Class A District 7 is up for grabs with SW Valley, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, AHSTW, Sidney and St. Albert having an equal shot. So yeah, this game will have some postseason ramifications with it.
Also, this is a great game if you have things to do on Friday night or Saturday morning because it will probably move fast.
I’m setting the over/under on passes at 11.5 and the time of game at 1-hour-45 minutes.
Series History: Earlham leads 3-2
Last Meeting: October 1st, 2021 – Southwest Valley 15-13
Week 7: ADM at Harlan
Have I mentioned that Harlan is really good?
Aside from their opening week dandy with LC, I think there is a good chance the Cyclones make things look easy this year, but there are a few opponents I think could give them a fight.
ADM is one of those.
They return one of the top running backs in 3A District 6 and always seem to be a contender. They might be Harlan’s biggest threat for a district title.
Series History: Harlan leads 12-1
Last Meeting: October 8th, 2021 – Harlan won 58-30
Week 8: Underwood at Kuemper Catholic
Treynor might have a say, but there’s a good shot this game is for a district championship.
Underwood is once again full of talent and likely has goals that extend beyond just winning their district.
Kuemper, meanwhile, is a sneaky good team coming into the 2022 season. They return a lot of contributors and are another year into the Ryan Steinkamp era.
Series History: Kuemper leads 2-1
Last Meeting: October 15th, 2021 – Underwood won 42-7
Week 9: Dallas Center Grimes at Glenwood
There’s a good chance this is a win-and-in showdown in Glenwood.
Dallas Center-Grimes’ 3-6 record was deceptive last year because of their incredibly tough schedule. It’s likely Glenwood, Winterset and Dallas Center-Grimes will fight for the second playoff spot in this district and this game could be the difference in playing the next week or watching at home.
Glenwood returns a nice chunk of production and Cory Faust knows how to coach a team. Don’t be surprised if the Rams are making another postseason run, but it’s likely they’ll have to get by Dallas Center-Grimes to do that.
Series History: Dallas Center-Grimes leads 3-2
Last Meeting: October 22nd, 2021 – Dallas Center-Grimes won 28-14
Football starts in 12 days. As a wise man once said, “LET’S GO!”