(KMAland) -- We're just six days away from one of the most glorious days on the high school sports schedule: the first day of the football season.
We got a small taste of the Friday night fun last night, but we get the whole dose next Friday.
This has become a tradition of sorts, so we might as well keep it going: 10 games I'm looking forward to this season.
Week 1: Harlan at Lewis Central
Oh boy, this one is going to be a dandy. This game might not quite have the aura of last year's "Night of Champions" but it's still a must-see game.
Two KMAland powers will go at it while trying to figure out life after their record-shattering quarterbacks. Whoever takes the QB1 spot for the Cyclones and Titans will have no shortage of talent around them.
It'll be hard to top this year's classic, or even the 2021 dandy, but this game will be worth the price of admission.
Series History: Harlan leads 50-8
Last Meeting: August 25th, 2022 -- Lewis Central won 30-27
Week 2: Fremont-Mills at Lenox
If Harlan and Lewis Central are the top two large-school programs in KMAland, these are probably the top two 8-Player programs.
The names and faces continually change, but these yellow and black-donning teams keep on winning.
These two squads have squared off three times in the last two years with all three games having importance behind them. The 2021 and 2022 regular-season finales decided a district champion while these two also met in a state quarterfinal last year.
This year's bout, however, is just a treat of a non-district game.
Series History: Fremont-Mills leads 8-6-1
Last Meeting: November 3rd, 2022 -- Lenox won 32-8
Week 3: Lewis Central at ADM
If I were to rank these matchups, this might be the No. 1 game.
We've documented the question marks Lewis Central has coming into this year. However, I think Justin Kammrad has proven he's built a culture that never graduates. I don't expect the Titans to take much of a step back this year.
ADM -- led by former Clarinda coach Randy Schrader -- has perhaps the most explosive player in the state in Iowa commit Brevin Doll. Throw in a speedy quarterback like Aiden Flora and you have a very dangerous offense.
ADM's speed against Lewis Central's always-physical defense has me salivating at the thought of this matchup.
Series History: Lewis Central leads 5-3
Last Meeting: October 25th, 2019 -- Lewis Central won 28-7
Week 4: Underwood at AHSTW
AHSTW is an intriguing team. They lost a lot of pieces from last year's fantastic team, but Luke Sternberg is the top returning rusher in KMAland.
And it sounds like AHSTW is going to revolve their offense around utilizing his athleticism. We'll know by the time this game rolls around what it will look like.
Underwood, meanwhile, also has some voids to fill, particularly at the quarterback spot. However, the Eagles have all sorts of weapons for new quarterback Garrett Luett, such as Jack Vanfossan, Mason Boothby, Graham Jensen and Maddox Nelson.
Throw in the fact that whoever wins this game will likely be in the driver's seat of 1A District 8 and you've got yourself a compelling matchup in Avoca on September 15th.
Series History: Tied 2-2, AHST had 9-6 edge
Last Meeting: August 30th, 2019 -- Underwood won 55-6
Week 5: Harlan at Creston
I feel pretty confident when I say this game will decide the Class 3A District 6 championship.
Harlan is Harlan. No matter what athletes they lose, new ones step in and flourish. While replacing Teagon Kasperbauer, Jacob Birch and Aidan Hall won't be easy, the Cyclones are still going to contend.
Creston has more known commodities around their lineup this year, led by 1,300-yard rusher Brennan Hayes. This one should be a good ole fashion slobber knocker.
We'll see which one prevails: The KMA Sports Formula or the "bulletin board material."
Series History: Harlan leads 48-7
Last Meeting: October 14th, 2022 -- Harlan won 56-12
Week 6: St. Albert at Tri-Center
These two teams intrigue me for different reasons entering the season.
St. Albert made what I feel is a big splash by hiring Donnie Woods to run their program. They've had some lean years, but you and I both know St. Albert isn't going to stay down long.
Tri-Center, meanwhile, has to adjust in life without Michael Turner. That might be a rocky process. Or maybe it won't. We'll certainly know by Week 6 when these two teams clash.
There's also a really good chance this game has a say in how the postseason picture shakes out, too.
Series History: St. Albert leads 16-1
Last Meeting: October 2nd, 2020 -- St. Albert won 47-26
Week 7: Fremont-Mills at CAM
It seems like these two play nothing but big games. CAM and Fremont-Mills have squared off four times in the past three seasons. Of course, there was the memorable 30-28 Fremont-Mills win in the 2020 quarterfinals, but CAM has won the last three.
In all likelihood, Fremont-Mills/CAM will likely decide the district champion. The contrasting styles are of interest. Chase Spieker will likely sling it a little bit for CAM this year while the Knights will probably run, run and run some more with Braxton Blackburn.
This is a peak October football game.
Series History: Fremont-Mills leads 7-5
Last Meeting: August 26th, 2022 -- CAM won 26-25
Week 8: Woodbine at East Mills
If you’re a degenerate that bets on high school football games, take my advice: hammer the over.
If you like points (who doesn't?) and athletic quarterbacks (who doesn't?), then this is the game for you. The thought of Brody Pryor (Woodbine) and Zach Thornburg (East Mills) doing their thing in a likely shootout sounds pretty neat to me.
These two schools aren't in the same district, but I don't think it's crazy to think both could be in contention for one of 8-Player's two wild card spots if they somehow don't finish in the top three of their respective districts. So yeah, this game might mean something.
Series History: East Mills leads 7-1
Last Meeting: August 26th, 2022 -- East Mills won 55-14
Bonus: AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic (Week 3)
DJ Vonnahme and Luke Sternberg showing their brilliance on the beautiful Carroll Athletic Stadium turf? Sign me up for that.
Both these teams could very well make some postseason noise in their respective classes. This game has no bearing in terms of postseason picture, but it's a quality early-season battle.
The first two weeks will give us a pretty good picture of how both these teams look heading into this contest but Vonnahme vs. Sternberg probably won't lack entertainment.
Series History: This will be the first matchup between these two teams.
Bonus: Shenandoah at Red Oak (Week 6)
One of the longest rivalries in KMAland continues on September 29th in Red Oak. Per BCMoore's records, this will be the 116th meeting between these two.
I think it's safe to say Shenandoah's 2022 season did not go the way they envisioned. The Mustangs canceled their season after five games due to low numbers. They have more depth this year and there's some promise around some of the younger pieces.
Red Oak started hot last year, then suffered some tough losses down the stretch, just missing out on the playoffs. The Tigers must replace many pieces from that team including the stellar rushing prowess of Riley Fouts.
There are six teams in 1A District 8: AHSTW, Underwood, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Red Oak and Shenandoah. Four of those teams will make the playoffs. That means Red Oak/Shen CXVI will likely have playoff implications.
Series History: Shenandoah leads 62-44-9
Last Meeting: September 16th, 2022 -- Red Oak won 47-0